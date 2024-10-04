P.K. Yonge JV Volleyball Takes Loss Against Eastside

Share Facebook

By Jelianys Ramos Burgos, Haley Black and Dalton Sallengs

The P.K. Yonge JV volleyball team took a set lead against Eastside in front of its home crowd Thursday. But unforced errors and a struggling serve-receive allowed Eastside to rally for a 2-1 win.

Early Action

The Blue Wave (0-3) got off to a good start via a great service streak in the first set. They continued with the momentum for most of the set until Eastside rallied with a five-point streak to cut its deficit to 24-18.

After regrouping during a timeout, P.K. Yonge was able to take the first set 25-21.

Momentum shifting

With momentum on its side, P.K. Yonge looked to sweep Eastside, which needed to win the set to force the third set in JV ball. Eastside trailed early in the set 15-7.

P.K. Yonge had Eastside hanging by a thread by winning back-and-forth rallies for a 20-14 lead.

However, Eastside then began its comeback when P.K. Yonge started to commit unforced errors. The Blue Wave still led at 22-17, but the Rams continued to rally to tie the match at 23-all before winning the set 25-23.

Rams Take It

Eastside seized momentum in Set 3 with a 6-1 lead. Eastside continued to attack the back row for points and an 8-3 lead.

P.K. Yonge cut the deficit to 12-9 with a couple of aces and long rallies.

Eastside called a timeout to regroup and came out of it by going all gas no break to take the set 15-12 and the match 2-1.

Up Next

Eastside (11-4), on a three-match winning streak, looks to keep momentum against Buchholz.