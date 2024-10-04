Falcons take down the Buccaneers in Overtime

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night. The game went into overtime with the Falcons ultimately defeating the Buccaneers 36-30.

Both the Buccaneers and Falcons are now 3-2 in week 5 of the NFL season.

Game Recap

The Atlanta Falcons were quick to get on the board in the first quarter starting off the game with a touchdown.

The Buccaneers were quick to respond with Baker Mayfield throwing a touchdown pass to Mike Evans, bringing the score to 7-7. Evans received his second touchdown of the game putting the the Buccaneers ahead 17-14.

Not only was this Evan’s second touchdown of the game, but it Marked 100 career touchdowns for the talented Buccaneer wide receiver.

With a back and forth game, the Buccaneers never let go of their lead in the first quarter. Mayfield threw three touchdowns in the the first half of the game connecting with wide receivers, Mike Evans and Sterling Shepard.

The Buccaneers were leading 24-17. Mayfield, 131 yards at half, was trailing Kirk Cousins who had 253 passing yards at half.

By the end of third quarter, the Falcons were still trailing by 7 (27-20). However, Kirk Cousins and the Falcons wide receiver, Darnell Mooney, quickly responded with a touchdown to tie the game. Towards the end of the 4th, Chase McLaughlin was able to hit a 53- yard field goal to make it 30-27 Buccaneers.

With a second left to go in the 4th quarter, the Falcons received a delay of game and were pushed back from a 47 to 52-yard Field Goal Attempt. Under pressure, placekicker for the Falcons, Younghoe Koo, made the 52-yarder, sending the game into overtime.

Overtime

After a dramatic end to the fourth quarter, the Falcons won the coin toss. The Falcons were able to cover 70 yards in four plays resulting in a touchdown and, ultimately, a victory with KhaDarel Hodge securing the touchdown. It was his his first and only TD of the game.

The Falcons were able to secure the 36-30 win over the Buccaneers.

After a devastating loss for the Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield spoke after the game about needing to finish.

Battle of the Quarterbacks

Although Mayfield played a solid game, Kirk Cousins dominated the field. Cousins threw 509 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Mayfield threw 180 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Ultimately, under extreme pressure, Cousins was able to get the Falcons down into field goal range with a minute left to go of the game. In overtime, he threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to secure the win for the Falcons. His impressive finish led him to a franchise record and career-high of 509 passing yards.

Cousins spoke after the game on the Touchdown in overtime.

Putting the game aside, both quarterbacks donated a total of $100k towards Hurricane Helene relief before Thursday night’s game.

What’s Next

Next up, the Buccaneers will face the Saints (2-2) on Sunday, October 13. The Falcons will face the Panthers (1-3) on Sunday, October 13.