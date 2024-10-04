Caitlin Clark named 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Share Facebook

The Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, receiving 66 of the 67 votes. The other single vote went to Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese.

YOUR 2024 WNBA @KIA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR 🏆 Caitlin Clark redefined what it means to be a rookie, conquering WNBA milestones and setting new standards in just Year 1 ➡️ Recorded the most assists in a single season

➡️ Led the Indiana Fever to their first 20-win szn since 2015

➡️… pic.twitter.com/L4AHXmFW4q — WNBA (@WNBA) October 3, 2024

Race for the Title

Coming into her first season in the WNBA, fans had a lot of expectations for Clark. Following from her legendary run at Iowa, Clark’s fame gave her a lead on the competition.

Since they faced off at the NCAA tournament two years ago, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s paths have been intertwining. Many considered Angel Reese to be a contender right behind Clark for the first few months of the season, briefly putting herself on the top of the Rookie Leaderboard.

Reese started off her season by scoring 15 straight double-doubles, setting a new WNBA record. While the Chicago Sky, who usually rank as one of the worst teams in the league, were on track to earn a playoff bid.

However, a season-ending injury to her wrist during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks, cut short her rookie campaign.

A Historic Season

Clark had a historic season while breaking many WNBA records. Clark holds the title for most assists in a single season, and made 122 3pt FGS, the second-most all-time and the most by a rookie in a single season.

Overall, Clark also scored the most points by a rookie in a single season, setting a Fever franchise record. She averaged 18 points, 8.5 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

New Nike billboard to celebrate Caitlin Clark winning ROY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/648omEzwmX — TickPick (@TickPick) October 3, 2024

In Indiana’s last 14 games, Clark averaged 23.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists, while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from beyond the arc.

ESPN’s Women’s Basketball Analyst, Rebecca Lobo talked about Clark, her win and her amazing record for the season.

The 6’0″ guard has had a groundbreaking season and now has the award to prove it.