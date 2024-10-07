American League Divisional Series Game Two Preview

Share Facebook

The American League Divisional Series continues with Game Two on Monday night. The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will look to lock up their series against the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals respectively.

First pitch times for ALDS Games 3-5 have been announced. pic.twitter.com/RpdZHqOlee — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 5, 2024

Game One Blowout

The Cleveland Guardians got an easy 7-0 win in the first game of their series against the Detroit Tigers. In the offensive explosion, the team recorded seven hits. The Guardians came out hot to start the game, scoring five runs in the first inning.

Steven Kwan started the game with a leadoff double to left field to get Cleveland going. The Guardians scored their first run on an RBI double by third baseman José Ramírez, scoring Kwan. First baseman Josh Naylor knocked in another run on an RBI single between the first and second baseman, putting the team up 2-0.

With two runners on, center fielder Lane Thomas came up to the plate and drove the ball over the left field fence to increase Cleveland’s lead to five. With this hit, the Guardians tied an MLB postseason record with five runs scored before an out was recorded, set by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023.

Bad idea to be on the tracks when the Lane Train is coming through!#ForTheLand | #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/IZNBI7UBHZ — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 5, 2024

The Tigers managed to slow the hot bats of the Guardians until the bottom of the sixth inning when David Fry, Cleveland’s designated hitter, hit a line drive up the third base line for a two-run double. Cleveland’s starting pitcher, Tanner Bibee, got the win with four strikeouts in the game. The four relievers who followed did not allow a hit for the rest of the game.

Close Call

With a different path to victory, the New York Yankees also got their first win of the series in game one against the Kansas City Royals, 6-5. The Yankees managed to get two runners on base in the first. They couldn’t bring them home though as Royals pitcher Michael Wacha struck out Giancarlo Stanton for the third out of the inning.

In the top of the second, Yankees right fielder Juan Soto threw a dart to home plate after fielding a single, preventing Salvador Perez from scoring for the Royals. But New York couldn’t hold Kansas City for long as right fielder Tommy Pham hit a sacrifice fly to center field for the Royal’s first run of the game.

The Yankees battled back in the third when second baseman Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer to right field, giving the team a 2-1 lead.

Gleyber Torres finds the short porch for a go-ahead home run! pic.twitter.com/Lp1bJHXaS1 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 5, 2024

In the fourth, the Royals retook the lead on a MJ Melendez homerun which scored two. The team’s continued to go back and forth with the Yankees tying the game at three in the fifth and then taking the lead. Kansas City scored two on a single in the sixth to put itself up 5-4.

After getting another run to tie up the game again, New York York scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a single hit by left fielder Alex Verdugo.

Upcoming Lineups

After a poor performance in their last outing, the Tigers will hope to get more out of their pitchers tonight. Tarik Skubal is expected to start on the mound. He recorded 228 strikeouts earning a 2.39 ERA this season. The Guardians will hope to repeat their shutout with Matthew Boyd on the mound to start.

Offensively, Cleveland comes out with a similar look as game one. Only a few players are moving up and down in the lineup. Austin Hedges will replace Bo Naylor behind the plate defensively.

Both the Yankees and Royals are yet to announce their lineups for the games tonight, but their pitchers have been decided. The Royals with throw leftie Cole Ragans who had 223 strikeouts this year. New York will have Carlos Rodón on the mound who has a 3.96 ERA this year.

Detroit and Cleveland are set to play at 4:08 p.m., while first pitch for New York and Kansas City will be at 7:38 p.m.