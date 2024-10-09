NFL: Week 6 Prime-Time Picks

Share Facebook

Twitter

We’re back with some more picks – guaranteed winners, you could say (these are not guaranteed, just my opinion).

This will be another week with four prime-time games, as there’ll be an early morning game in London on Sunday.

Thursday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (+3.5)

Boy … the 49ers have not had the start to the season they envisioned. At 2-3, it’s been too much loss for the defending NFC champions, both in their record and injury report.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey, dealing with calf and Achilles tendinitis problems, hasn’t taken a snap this year. When he’ll return is uncertain, but he took a trip to Germany a few weeks ago to see what he could do.

#49ers RB Christian McCaffrey has been dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, meaning he has the tendinitis in both legs, per @MaioccoNBCS. He went to Germany to get treatment done on the injury.https://t.co/bd1mIPBYIo pic.twitter.com/BZTXEci9VJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 30, 2024

In more recent injury news, the team will be without kicker Jake Moody, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

San Francisco is signing veteran kicker Matthew Wright to replace the injured Jake Moody, per source. Moody has a high ankle sprain and will miss Thursday night’s game at Seattle. 49ers also worked out kickers Randy Bullock, Riley Patterson, Anders Carlson and Matt Coghlin.… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2024

It isn’t much better in Seattle, which, at 3-2, has been hit by the injury bug as well. The latest are linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and cornerback Riq Woolen. Woolen, who hurt his ankle in a Week 5 loss to the New York Giants, came back into the game but soon after left for good. Nwosu, who hurt his thigh, has been placed on injured reserve.

One thing the Seahawks do have going for them this week – they’re going to look absolutely awesome.

Unfortunately for them, looking cool won’t be enough to get the win. It will, however, be enough to cover the 3.5 point spread. San Francisco will take this NFC West matchup 28-25.

Verdict: Seattle +3.5

Sunday Morning Football (London Game) – Jacksonville Jaguars @ Chicago Bears (-1.5)

The Jaguars finally get to play a game at home this season! No, that’s not true. But it’s hard to deny London might as well be a second home for the team from Jacksonville, which played there 11 times.

Whether even the boost of a (fake) trip home will help this team is to be determined, as it has been nothing short of a disaster. At 1-4, the Jags would have a top-three pick in the NFL draft if the season were to end today. They’ve consistently looked bad, and worst of all, so has their quarterback.

Trevor Lawrence, who, entering year four, was supposed to take a leap, has done nothing of the sort. The first four games, all losses, brought no good play with them. Week 5, however, showed some signs, as the quarterback threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns.

It won’t be enough though.

Caleb Williams has arrived, and he’s bringing with him a defense that ranks seventh in total defense.

Not too many rookie QBs can manipulate coverage with their eyes at a high level right out of the gate. Caleb Williams did just that. He’s so well-equipped mentally, especially for a rookie. Unreal. #Bears pic.twitter.com/Cy8kL4XEJf — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 6, 2024

Williams will unseat Lawrence from his royal throne.

Verdict: Bears -1.5

Sunday Night Football – Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) @ New York Giants

I’m sorry, I just can’t quit the Bengals. How can I when their offense is producing at the level they have been this season (Week 1 notwithstanding)?

I know they’re 1-4, and their defense is genuinely terrible, but quarterback Joe Burrow has had one of his best starts to a season. Just last week, in a 41-38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he threw for 392 yards and five touchdowns. The start isn’t on his shoulders.

The Bengals have scored 140 points in 5 games. Only 1 win to show for it.. #pain pic.twitter.com/5nMa178JKd — Cincinnati (@CincyProblems) October 8, 2024

The Giants, on the other hand, aren’t good. Yes, they beat the Seahawks last week. But Daniel Jones isn’t good. Sorry about it. We’ll see if star rookie receiver Malik Nabers will play after missing the Seattle game with a concussion.

Even if Nabers comes back and Jones and the Giants are able to move on a moveable Bengals defense, I expect Burrow and company to win the duel.

Verdict: Bengals -3.5

Monday Night Football – Buffalo Bills (-2) @ New York Jets

Monday night will be the first game for the Jets without former coach Robert Saleh, who was relieved of his duties Tuesday. What does this mean for them? Nothing really, they won’t be good anyway.

See, their problem is that their quarterback, who was sold as their shining light, isn’t very good anymore. Aaron Rodgers, 40, has not performed well this season. His most recent performance, against the Minnesota Vikings in London, was abysmal. He threw three interceptions in the 23-17 loss, including one to Stephon Gilmore to end the game.

STEPHON GILMORE SEALS THE VIKINGS W ‼️ Aaron Rodgers’ third interception of the game (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/Fn9MsoSFUi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 6, 2024

The Bills lost back-to-back games after an electric 3-0 start to the season. In Week 5, with the game tied 20-20 late in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans, coach Sean McDermott seemingly had a decision-making meltdown. Backed up in their own end zone, the Bills decided to have Josh Allen throw the ball three straight times, resulting in a quick three-and-out that gave Houston enough time to go down and kick the game-winning field goal.

That is, quite literally, almost unprecedented.

￼The Bills are the only team in the last 45 years to be tied or leading in the final minute of the game, inside their own 5-yard line and throw three straight passes, per @ESPNStatsInfo/@EliasSports. More: https://t.co/woUu3eYzCS — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 7, 2024

Not great. There’s nothing like a matchup with a team in disarray, however, to help you get back on track.

Verdict: Bills -2

Odds are based on date of writing, Tuesday.