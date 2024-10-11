A Look into Gators VB Upcoming Matches

Share Facebook

The No. 19 Florida Gators volleyball program hosts Mississippi State and South Carolina this weekend.

Gators Streaks

The Florida Gators look to break their two-game losing streak to improve their 10-4 record.

They recently were defeated by No. 7 Texas (3-0) and No. 12 Kentucky (3-1).

These loses broke Florida’s five-game win streak and moved them to 8th in the SEC standings.

A strong point within the Gators team looks to be their offense. A total of seven Gator players are averaging a .300 hitting percentage or higher: Jaela Auguste .359 %, Gabrielle Essix .714%, Kennedy Martin .357%, Lauren Harden .517%, Alec Rothe .351% and Amaya Thomas .410%.

In addition, Alexis Stucky made her return to the Gators on Sept. 20 after suffering a year-long ACL injury.

Since then, she has made a huge impact on the game totaling 124 assists, 27 digs, eight blocks, 12 kills and seven aces in five matches.

Gators vs Bulldogs

The Gators get ready to take on Mississippi State for the 58th time in program history. UF looks for redemption as the Gators fell 3-1 last year in Mississippi.

Mississippi State (7-5) is also trying to combat a two-game losing streak as they come off from loses to Tennessee and LSU.

Scouting out the competition, Kailin Newsome leads the Bulldogs with 148 Kills and 134 Digs. Arissa Smith leads the Bulldogs with a .481 attacking percentage.

First set is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Gators vs South Carolina

The Gamecocks look to improve their 9-4 record as the play Georgia on Friday and then the Gators on Sunday. South Carolina is also suffering from a two-game losing streak with their past game against No. 7 Texas (3-0) and Mississippi State (1-3).

Immaculate vibes in the Dawg House pic.twitter.com/u0hKTs8HQ2 — Gamecock Volleyball (@GamecockVolley) October 10, 2024

Looking over the opponent, Riley Whitesides leads the South Carolina offense with 79 kills, while four different players have four or more aces this season.

However, opponents of the Gamecocks have had success at the net defensively, out-blocking them 56-35. To win these important games South Carolina must find ways to get around those blockers.

First set is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Games Recap

Mississippi State at UF on Friday at 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Georgia on Friday at 7 p.m.

South Carolina at UF on Sunday at 1 p.m.