Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Jaguars VS Bears NFL Preview

Ava Baccari October 11, 2024 Football, Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL 140 Views

In the second of this year’s three NFL London Games, the Chicago Bears (3-2) will play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4).

Jaguars Back on Track

After starting the season 0-4, the Jaguars were able to pick up their first win last week in a battle against the Indianapolis Colts, 37-34. The game was a messy one for the team, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence willed his squad to victory. He completed 28 of his 34 passes with 371 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

With the injury of Travis Etienne, running back Tank Bigsby had himself a career game against the Colts. He put up a career-high 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He will lead the Jags as they look to attack the Bears on the ground.

While the Jags are no longer last in the AFC South, as they currently rank ahead of the Tennessee Titans, there is still a lot of work to be done if they want to fight their way back into the postseason.

The Jaguars are very familiar with playing in London, having played in numerous overseas games in recent years. However, due to Hurricane Milton, they just landed in London around 4 a.m. on Friday. Meanwhile, the Bears already appear acclimated to the time difference.

Bears, Williams Picking Up Steam

After a shaky 1-2 start to the season, the Bears seem to have found a rhythm. Led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, Chicago will look to secure its third straight win.

Williams continues to have a breakout rookie campaign. Entering Week 6, the quarterback has 1,091 passing yards while completing 62.9% of his passes on the season.

While he continues to blossom, the rookie remains humble. After the team’s win against the Panthers last week, Williams credited his teammates and coaches for their continued support.

The Bears are expected to be down two starters in their defensive unit. Both S Jaquan Brisker and CB Tyrique Stevenson are listed as out for the game.

The game should be a close battle. ESPN odds favor the Bears by just 1 point while giving them a 60.1% chance to win the game.

The game will tip off from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 9:30 AM ET on NFL Network.

Tags

About Ava Baccari

Ava Baccari is a senior at the University of Florida studying sports journalism. She is from the Philadelphia area, and her favorite sport is basketball.

Check Also

Where Do NFL Rookie QBs Stand?

We’re five games into the 2024 NFL season, which means opinions are starting to be …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties