Jaguars VS Bears NFL Preview

In the second of this year’s three NFL London Games, the Chicago Bears (3-2) will play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4).

Jaguars Back on Track

After starting the season 0-4, the Jaguars were able to pick up their first win last week in a battle against the Indianapolis Colts, 37-34. The game was a messy one for the team, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence willed his squad to victory. He completed 28 of his 34 passes with 371 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Trevor Lawrence in a 37-34 win vs. the Colts : 28/34 for 371 yards, 2 TD's, INT & a 119.5 QB Rating (Season-highs in passing yards & QB Rating. Today is his 25th birthday. 9-game losing streak snapped) pic.twitter.com/CyAyaNyrBa — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 6, 2024

With the injury of Travis Etienne, running back Tank Bigsby had himself a career game against the Colts. He put up a career-high 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He will lead the Jags as they look to attack the Bears on the ground.

The Bears are gonna have their hands full with the Jaguars run game. Tank Bigsby is 1st in the NFL in YPC and YDS after contact per rush. Last 2 games: 20 carries 191 yards 9.6 ave 2 tds. CORRECTION: Jags are WORST in the NFL giving up 81 1st Q points. #DaBears #Jaguars #Jags pic.twitter.com/HTFeLZi4B2 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) October 11, 2024

While the Jags are no longer last in the AFC South, as they currently rank ahead of the Tennessee Titans, there is still a lot of work to be done if they want to fight their way back into the postseason.

The Jaguars are very familiar with playing in London, having played in numerous overseas games in recent years. However, due to Hurricane Milton, they just landed in London around 4 a.m. on Friday. Meanwhile, the Bears already appear acclimated to the time difference.

#Bears look London acclimated to me. Meanwhile, the Jaguars landed at 4 AM. pic.twitter.com/AH31OUMnwi — Mark Carman (@thecarm) October 11, 2024

Bears, Williams Picking Up Steam

After a shaky 1-2 start to the season, the Bears seem to have found a rhythm. Led by rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, Chicago will look to secure its third straight win.

Williams continues to have a breakout rookie campaign. Entering Week 6, the quarterback has 1,091 passing yards while completing 62.9% of his passes on the season.

While he continues to blossom, the rookie remains humble. After the team’s win against the Panthers last week, Williams credited his teammates and coaches for their continued support.

"The guys around me and all of their encouragement. They have been special to me." Caleb Williams tells @MeganOlivi how he's able to put it together each week for the @ChicagoBears 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sK0HVGcvHN — NFL on FOX Podcast (@NFLonFOXPod) October 6, 2024

The Bears are expected to be down two starters in their defensive unit. Both S Jaquan Brisker and CB Tyrique Stevenson are listed as out for the game.

The game should be a close battle. ESPN odds favor the Bears by just 1 point while giving them a 60.1% chance to win the game.

The game will tip off from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 9:30 AM ET on NFL Network.