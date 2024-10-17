Overachievers, Underachievers: Which NFL Teams Haven’t Played To Expectations

Share Facebook

From rookie sensations to dismal displays of offense, this NFL season has had it all. Ahead of Week 1, ESPN put out its preseason power rankings. Since that article, the landscape of the NFL has changed completely, except for the Chiefs who are still No. 1.

Here are a few teams that have shocked NFL fans this year, both in good and bad ways.

Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels. That is all that needs to be said about the future of the DC franchise. Daniels has been electric this season, throwing for 1,404 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also gained 322 yards and four scores on the ground.

The Commanders were ranked at No. 28 in ESPN’s preseason power rankings. Ahead of Week 7 they have jumped up to No. 9. Washington also has the 20th most difficult remaining strength of schedule with games against the Eagles and Cowboys.

Minnesota Vikings

No team has exceeded expectations quite like the Vikings. Minnesota started off the season ranked 23rd. After Week 6 they have moved all the way up to No. 2, thanks to a 5-0 start.

The Vikings now rank sixth in the Week 7 composite rankings. These ratings compile six advance analytics to determine the best teams in the NFL by more than just wins and losses.

The Jags started off the season at No. 14, expected to take a leap in year two under Doug Peterson. The 2024 season for Trevor Lawrence was touted as the year NFL fans would finally see the former No. 1 overall pick look the part. The offense was healthy again and included two new weapons for T-Law in former Buffalo Bill Gabe Davis and LSU standout Brian Thomas Jr.

All the hype fell apart in Weeks 1-4. Jacksonville started 0-4 with devastatingly close losses to Miami, Cleveland and Houston, losing those three contests by a combined 12 points. The Jags’ lone win this season came in Week 5 after the Florida team squeaked past a Colts team without their starting QB and RB.

Jacksonville has the 12th most difficult strength of schedule remaining with matchups against Houston, Detroit and Green Bay.

Cleveland Browns

Does it get worse than the Browns? Cleveland has long been the epitome of bad sports franchises. The Ohio team has an all-time winning percentage of .491 and has never made a Super Bowl appearance, despite being an NFL team since 1950.

The Browns have been trending up as of late, making the playoffs twice in four seasons. Sadly, for the Cleveland faithful, the Browns are going to be the Browns. The prime example of this is Deshaun Watson, the troubled QB who came to Cleveland and signed a $240 million fully guaranteed contract.

Since coming to Cleveland, Watson has been historically bad, throwing for 3,237 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while only playing 18 games due to injury and suspension. This season, Watson has found a way to become worse.

Deshaun Watson is averaging -0.30 EPA per dropback, the lowest number for any Browns QB in Weeks 1-5 since at least 2000. The second-worst performance? Deshaun Watson last season (-0.20). — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) October 6, 2024

The Browns also have the No. 6 remaining strength of schedule remaining, having to play the Chiefs once and the Ravens and Steelers twice.