Oak Hall Volleyball Wins District Championship

The Oak Hall Eagles swept the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave to capture their fourth straight Class 2A District 1 volleyball title Thursday.

Historic Matchup

The Gainesville rivals faced off twice during the regular season, with the Eagles holding a 2-0 head-to-head record.

The Blue Wave (4-19) had one of the more difficult schedules, but managed to pull off an upset over Tallahassee Maclay in the district semifinals.

The feeling of hoisting the FHSAA District Championship trophy is familiar for the Eagles (16-2), as they have been the district leaders since coach Perry McDonald arrived on campus. Prior to his time at Oak Hall, McDonald led the Blue Wave squad for eight years. Coming into this season, he knew this would be his final ride and wanted to make it count.

“I am carrying 20 years of P.K. Yonge baggage on my back,” he said. “I know how intense this rivalry can be, so there is tremendous relief that we were able to get it done with my last opportunity to play against P.K.”

Tight Contest

The Blue Wave have a young roster, carrying four middle schoolers. Seventh-grader Holdyn Moore solidified herself as one of the best for the visiting team and will be a force to reckon with for years to come.

The first set went point-for-point with senior, and daughter of the Eagles coach, Cassidy McDonald generating success with her athleticism.

The Eagles extend their lead to 20-17 in a back and forth first set. pic.twitter.com/dhxM1L3wSD — Riley (@rileyorovitz) October 17, 2024

The Eagles took the first frame 25-20, and the second held a similar result.

The fast-paced second set featured the Eagles never letting off the gas and winning by a six-point margin.

The Eagles came out firing on all cylinders in the third, taking a commanding 10-1 lead. The box score did not reflect the effort by the Blue Wave as they stayed on the Eagles’ heels throughout the match.

The home team took the final set 25-10 to solidify themselves as one of the best in the state.

Streak Lives On

The Eagles are coming off of a state semifinal appearance where they fell to Boca Raton Christian last year. In the last four seasons, the team has lifted four district and two regional trophies, setting themselves up for success.

The Eagles conceded just three sets in their 16-win season. McDonald said he hopes his team can carry that success over to the latter part of the postseason.

“I’m going to have to focus on the moment and what we have to do for the next match ahead, and if we’re lucky, Goliath looms next Saturday.”

Oak Hall awaits pairings for the regional tournament that begins Tuesday.