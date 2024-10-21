Lightning Finish Canadaian Road Trip Against Maple Leafs

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning are in Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs Monday.

https://x.com/TBLightning/status/1848380227161858122

The Bolts are coming into the game after suffering their first loss of the season to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Before then, they had won three straight to start the season. Now at 3-1, the Lightning are third in the Atlantic Division with a chance for first with a win against Toronto.

Lightning Quick Attack

Right winger Nikita Kucherov has been the standout player for Tampa Bay this season. The Russian leads the NHL with seven goals this season.

https://x.com/Gabby_Shirley_/status/1848421317256564811

The Lightning offense has been one of the most dynamic in the NHL thus far. They have scored four goals in each game, tied for third in the NHL in goals per game.

Defensive Test

The Bolts will face a tough defense in the Maple Leafs on Monday. The Leafs’ goaltending has been among the top in the league, allowing only 2.2 goals per game with a save percentage of 93%. They’re top five in both of those categories. Both Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby are within the top 15 rated goaltenders in save percentage.

At 3-2, Toronto is just behind the Lightning in the standings and can overtake them with a win.

The Leafs have struggled offensively at times. Both their losses came with zero and one goal respectively, showing little offensive output. In their wins they have been able to put up some scores, but need to be consistent to be a threat.

Game Outlook

The game comes on a back-to-back for the Lightning, so fatigue can be expected. It may be difficult to get the same offensive production as they have in previous games.

https://x.com/TBLightning/status/1848415390197518433

It will be an offense versus defense clash in Toronto. The Bolts will need to see production from Kucherov and their other attackers to close out their Canadian road trip with a win.

The puck drops in Scotiabank Arena at 7:30 p.m.