UF Baseball Player Ashton Wilson talks new season

A moment that college baseball players can only dream of: the College World Series. This moment was at the tip of the Florida Gators baseball team as they carried a strong run into the series. However, there time was short-lived as the Texas A&M Aggies snatched a 6-0 victory.

While the team left Omaha without winning the series, the memories and lessons that each player learned will be factored into the way the team plays this season.

One of those players is Ashton Wilson, a current sophomore on the Gators baseball team. Last year, he played in 26 games followed by 15 starts in he first season at Florida. For many, who do not ever see light of the college world series, Wilson saw it in real time his first season.

Wilson’s Adjustments

In high school, Wilson attended TNXL Academy (Charleston Southern) where he was blended with college pitchers. Therefore, adjusting to the college level was not as hard for him. Despite, being around experienced players there were still adjustments Wilson had to improve on as a newly collegiate athlete.

Wilson was originally a starter but eventually was awarded with a chance to get out on the field. The right fielder had a career-high of a .279 hitting average and 16 RBIs to end his freshman season. However, he worked hard to find his place on the team and continues to be his teammates biggest supporters.

2025 Season

The team has begun to play fall ball in preparing for their upcoming spring season. With the transfer portal and new freshmen, it has been known there is a lot of great talent on this team.

As Wilson begins his sophomore season as a Gator, the goal is to get back to Omaha and the College World Series. With a talented group of players and supportive fans, Wilson enjoys being a Gator.

Next, catch the Gators in their first fall exhibition game of the year against Jacksonville, Friday at 6:30 p.m.