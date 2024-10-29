Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) is stopped short off a first down by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean (3) during the first quarter Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. [Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images]

This Week In College Football: Big Ten Action

October 29, 2024

No. 3 Penn State lost starting quarterback Drew Allar  in the first quarter Saturday, but still prevailed, 28-13, against Wisconsin.

Allar suffered an apparent knee injury while being sacked by several Badgers.

Backup QB Beau Pribula helped Penn State (7-0) keep its undefeated record intact.

Allar is expected to be a game-time decision when Penn State (4-0 Big Ten) hosts No. 4 Ohio State (6-1, 3-1) at noon Saturday on Fox.

“It’s too early to tell at this point, but he’s played enough football that I think the decision will go all the way up to game time,” PSU coach James Franklin said. “The reality is we’re gonna have to have both guys ready and you could make the argument, all three guys ready, which is challenging to do in a game week.”

Nebraska’s Rollercoaster Game Against Ohio State

Ohio State defeated the Nebraska Huskers 21-17 Saturday in Columbus.

Nebraska freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola appeared to have injured his shoulder during the fourth quarter. After an incomplete pass Raiola entered the medical tent on the sideline. It appeared he was in a significant amount of discomfort in his right shoulder, specifically his joint area below his collarbone, according to reports. The quarterback later made his return to the game.

Raiola has gained a lot of publicity this year, partly due to his striking resemblance to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The comparison was first brought to the internet after a picture of Raiola reporting to training camp was released. In the photo the freshman was repping a goatee, similar hairstyle, and similar glasses to Mahomes. The three-time Super Bowl champion is aware of the Nebraska player and even shared a photo with the caption “Lil cuzzo!!”

