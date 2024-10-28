Florida Football’s Napier: ‘I have respect for the resiliency of the group’

Florida football coach Billy Napier has been on the hot seat for much of this season. With early blowout losses to Miami and Texas A&M and a blown opportunity against Tennessee, the Gators had little expectation for the rest of the year.

Now, their three losses don’t look so bad. All of those teams are ranked in the top 10 of the most recent AP poll.

Coming off a bye week preparing for No. 2 Georgia, Napier spoke to the media Monday about the team’s progression.

Florida Gators Football Press Conference 10-28-2024 https://t.co/cNZ3rsMdAU — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 28, 2024

Attitude Shift

Napier said he has noticed a change in the mindset of the team in his third year as coach.

“I have respect for the attitude and the effort of the group,” Napier said.

He said he is impressed with the resiliency of the team through the ups and downs of this season and feels they have improved as a result.

Florida came into the season with the toughest strength of schedule in the country and are 4-3 (2-2 SEC) despite some health concerns. Even with No. 2 Georgia (7-1, 4-1 ) and No. 5 Texas as the next two games on the schedule, the Gators have a chance to make a bowl game.

Napier said the team’s “moral character” has grown enough to be able to stay focused despite the outside noise. Florida has a chance to show that over the next few weeks:

Lagway’s Contribution

Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway has been pivotal to Florida’s success this season. He has played in every game, which Napier said has helped him develop. Now as the permanent starter, Lagway is 2-0 after a 48-20 win against Kentucky.

His play isn’t the only thing he brings to the team. Napier praised the young playmaker’s character. He said his work ethic and humility make him easy to work with. With Graham Mertz on the sideline to help him, Lagway will only continue to improve as he gains more experience:

Game Time

The UF-Georgia game is set for a 3:30 p.m. start Saturday at EverBank Stadium (76,666) in Jacksonville, with coverage on ABC, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

Note: Florida’s Nov. 9 game in Austin against Texas is set for a noon ET start on ABC, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.