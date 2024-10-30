Gators Volleyball In Fayetteville To Take On Razorbacks

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators volleyball team is in action at Arkansas tonight.

UF has been looking good this season. Sitting with a 14-5 record (5-3 in SEC), the Gators are ranked No. 24 in the nation.

Arkansas (14-6, 4-4) is struggling of late, losing four consecutive matches. Will UF be able to capitalize and come away with a road win?

How Can UF Capitalize?

The Gators are on a three-match win streak, most recently taking down Tennessee 3-1 last Friday. Sophomore Kennedy Martin finished the match with 31 kills and a hitting percentage of 54%. Helping Martin was Taylor Parks with 40 assists and Alexis Stucky with 14. Parks was named SEC Freshman of the Week with her efforts and Martin was selected as the AVCA/Gamechanger Division I Player of the Week.

So fresh, so clean 😮‍💨 Taylor Parks claims SEC Freshman of the Week!#GoGators pic.twitter.com/eJ1O5UG5yN — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) October 28, 2024

But what has been really impressive is the Gators’ ability on defense to get a total of seven blocks and 49 digs against the Volunteers. Florida also seems to thrive on the road, boasting a 7-1 record in road contests.

What Can Arkansas Do?

Things have been rough for Arkansas, going 2-4 in October alone. The Razorbacks haven’t managed to get an edge on any team. Even as favorites over Mississippi State on Sunday, Arkansas was still swept by the Bulldogs. Up 2-0, Mississippi State had all of the confidence in the world and closed out the match 25-15 in the third set.

Arkansas needs to play how it did at the start of this month. The Razorbacks played with confidence, dominating in every set they played in.

Up Next

The SEC match is set for an 8 p.m. start today on the SEC Network.