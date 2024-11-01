Column: Ms. Kathy — Heart And Soul Of Newberry High School

Share Facebook

NEWBERRY — If you can count on one thing during Panthers games it is hearing every student happily calling out her name.

I have been covering Newberry Panthers games for two months and one thing that stays consistent across all Panthers sports is the school spirit. Few things compare to the school pride displayed in the Newberry High student section and from alumni at athletic events.

There is one person who plays a big role in the student section and is also a NHS alumna. That person is none other than Kathryn Thomas, affectionally known as Ms. Kathy.

More Than A School

Ms. Kathy (class of 1980) is the library aide at NHS. Her family has lived in Newberry for more than 100 years and five generations of her family have attended NHS. They have lived on the same piece of land that’s been in their family for more than 100 years.

Ms. Kathy has been working at NHS for more than 13 years. She has become an influential person to most Panthers. She is the adviser of Blue Crew, a school spirit club, and is in charge of prepping the student section for every game.

She is also known for her PB&J Club — students are able to get a peanut butter and jelly sandwich from her during any point of the school day. She said she goes through about three loaves of bread a day. Ms. Kathy is the type of administrator who makes most students feel special. She pours her heart and soul into her job and you can see that by the positive way she talks about NHS and the way the students describe her.

“For me, it’s so familiar. When you are in a smaller school, there’s just something really different about it … it’s just so much more personable … I love how close we can work with the kids and how we can mentally and physically support them.” — Ms. Kathy

What She Means To Students

“She’s like, kind of the heart of the school … I feel like all of us kind of go to her when we need something or advice …” — Audrey Ritter

“She means a lot … she’s always been there for me and she’s just a nice, caring person and I know like many others at the school say the same … I just love her.” — Olivia Stokes

It’s safe to say the Newberry Panthers are grateful to have a figure as influential and caring as Ms. Kathy in their lives. She is guaranteed to bring a smile to their faces during their years at NHS.

You can always count on her to cheer the loudest at every Panthers game and she’ll also have a peanut butter and jelly sandwich ready for whenever it’s needed. It’s people like Ms. Kathy who make Newberry High School such a special place.