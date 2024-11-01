Texas Football During Bye Week

Share Facebook

Twitter

The 7-1 Texas Longhorns head into their Week 10 bye coming off a 27-24 win against Vanderbilt.

Time to Improve

For the Longhorns this bye week gives them time to build upon some weaknesses they have experienced earlier in the season.

Offensively the line has some areas that can be cleaned up. Reducing penalties, including holding calls, are an issue that can be addressed. Strengthening the fundamentals of blocking techniques and enhancing communications on the line also adds to cleaner line play. With these improvements, the rhythm of the game and momentum will increase scoring opportunities, and lead to bigger plays.

While looking at Texas, running game improvements can be made there as well. Through discipline, timing and focus, the running game can be more effective. Improving lane discipline and focusing on read blocks will allow for bigger plays.

Taking control of the clock is also something Texas can work on, which can come from disciplined running. In 2021, Texas averaged 5.23 yards per carry while the 2024 stat sits at 4.81.

Defensively, improving communication between linebackers and secondary will help Texas adapt quickly. This will translate to their red zone efficiency. Also, creating turn overs greatly shifts the energy of the game.

Looking at the Good

A strong player for the Longhorns is Gunnar Helm. Tight end Helm leads the team with 31 receptions and 419 receiving yards. He is also a backbone of the Texas leadership.

Texas head coach has talked highly about Helm’s growth and work ethic.

Another strength in the Texas game is the strength of the defense. Texas’ starting cornerbacks this season, Jahdae Barron and Malik Muhammad, are holding opposing passers to a 47.3% completion rate.

In 2021, Texas’ defense ranked 102nd nationally in yards allowed per play. Now they rank No. 18.

A Peek into the Future

As the No. 6 Longhorns look to finish the season off strong, they must face Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas.