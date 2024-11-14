Offensive Rookies Who Have Shined This Season

Share Facebook

This year’s rookie class has been nothing short of electric. From a signal caller in the MVP race to pass catchers leading their teams and so much more, NFL rookies have been putting on a show. And with exciting rookies come even more exciting rookie rankings.

With that said, here are my top five offensive rookies through Week 10 of the NFL season.

No. 1 – Jayden Daniels

Daniels is the clear-cut No. 1 on this list. The rookie sensation has 2,147 yards, nine touchdowns to only two picks while leading his team to 7-3. He has also racked up another 464 and four scores on the ground. Daniels is top 15 in passing yards (12th), completion percentage (ninth), passing success rate (11th) and yards per attempt (sixth) among all QB’s.

Daniel’s 87.2 PFF grade is also the third most among QB’s. His passing grade (83.0) is ranked No. 5 while his run grade of 73.0 is good for eighth.

Jayden Daniels stats and ranks among rookies: ▪ 7 wins (1st)

▪ 2,147 Passing Yards (1st)

▪ 9 Passing TDs (T-2nd)

▪ 464 Rushing Yards (1st)

▪ 4 Rushing TDs (T-1st)

▪ 68.7 Completion % (1st)

▪ 101.7 Passer Rating (1st) pic.twitter.com/jLvWJIqb6e — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 13, 2024

No. 2 – Malik Nabers Rookies

Most of the rookie WR talk preseason was about Marvin Harrison Jr., but this season has been dominated by Nabers. The second LSU product on this list, Nabers leads all rookies in targets (91) and catches (61), while receiving nearly 30% of the Giants’ target share.

On those receptions, Nabers has racked up 607 yards (T-1 among rookies) and three touchdowns. Nabers has also done this while on one of the worst offenses in the NFL. The other top rookie wideouts all benefit from having a top 10 QB per PFF.

LSU alum Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are leading all rookie pass catchers 🙌 https://t.co/WMC7cNjzrJ pic.twitter.com/lRem6mrVs2 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 12, 2024

No. 3 – Brock Bowers

Bowers is another rookie pass catcher who has quickly become the focal point of a bad offense. The Raider leads all TEs this year in yards (580) while being second in receptions (57) and receiving percentage (81.4).

He also ranks second in offensive grade and receiving grade out of all pass catchers (TEs and WRs). Bowers is also doing this while having three different signal callers on the season.

Brock Bowers has more receptions (57) than Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and Terry McLaurin. More receiving yards (580) than Amon-Ra St. Brown, DK Metcalf, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill. More receiving TD’s than Deebo Samuel, George Pickens, and Jaylen Waddle.… pic.twitter.com/1CEN7UlKnU — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 7, 2024

No. 4 – Joe Alt Rookies

Alt has been an instant upgrade on a Chargers O-line that ranked dead last in run blocking last season. The Chargers are now ranked No. 19 while leading rusher J.K. Dobbins is having a resurgent season averaging 4.8 YPC on 141 attempts.

Alt boasts an offensive grade of 75.0, a pass block grade of 74.0 and a run block grade of 73.3. Those values are good for third, first and fourth among rookies, respectively.

#Chargers rookie LT Joe Alt is legitimately already looking like a top 3 tackle in football. pic.twitter.com/a5VyAMwhv8 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 22, 2024

No. 5 – Brian Thomas Jr.

Much like his former LSU counterpart, Thomas Jr. has become a star in an otherwise lackluster offense. The wideout is tied with Nabers in rookie receiving yards, with 607 on 37 catches with five TD’s.

Thomas Jr. leads all rookies in deep ball receiving with a grade of 99.2 on targets of 20+ yards. BTJ’s 79.4 offensive and receiving grades both rank third among rookies.