Around the NFL Week 8; What you Should Know

Share Facebook

Twitter

Week 8 in the NFL has come and gone. Here are a couple of things you should know.

Tampa Loses to Atlanta (Again) NFL

The Bucs suffered another brutal loss to the Falcons this weekend, which nearly cements Atlanta as the winner of the NFC South. Tampa’s defense got gashed, giving up 405 yards and 31 points. The offense, which started off hot, stalled due in part to two Baker Mayfield interceptions.

A.J. will take that 😤 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/zykeIFjc3x — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 27, 2024

Tampa’s inability to get off the field ended up costing them the game, allowing a third down and a fourth down conversion on the Falcons’ last drive of the game. That drive lasted 13 plays and took nearly six minutes off the clock, leaving Tampa with only a minute to try and tie the game.

The Falcons are now -450 favorites to win the division, while the Bucs dropped to +450. ATL already has wins against the Panthers and Saints, making them 4-0 in the NFC South.

The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs (7-0) on Monday Night Football this coming week.

The Jags Can’t Seem to Figure it Out NFL

Jacksonville fell to 2-6 on the season after a close loss to the Packers. The Jags offense has taken a step forward with 399 all-purpose yards. Their defense, however, is a different story. The Jags D boasts a 65.8 grade on PFF, the 19th best in the league. They are also allowing 382.1 yards per game, which is good for the 29th in the NFL. Trevor Lawrence is now 22-36 in his NFL career.

Jacksonville also suffered a slew of injuries in the loss:

League Changing Games

Ravens vs Browns –

The Ravens lost in a heartbreaker to the Browns. Jameis Winston got the start throwing for 334 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Steelers now have the solo lead in the AFC North with a 4-1 AFC record vs the Ravens 2-3 conference record.

Commanders vs Bears –

The Commanders pulled off the best play of the season when Jayden Daniels connected with Noah Brown for a game winning Hail Mary. Daniels is now 6-2 in season one with strong case for Offensive Rookie of the Year and maybe even MVP. Washington is first in the NFC East and are 0.5 games above the Eagles and 2.5 games above the Cowboys.