Santa Fe College’s Reserves Step Up In Win Against Pasco-Hernando

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Santa Fe College men’s basketball team captured its first collegiate level win of the season Friday by defeating the Pasco-Hernando Bobcats, 76-64.

No “I” in Team

This was a night and day performance compared to the last game for the Saints (2-4). One of the main improvements first-year coach John Ritzdorf was looking for from his group was to play more team basketball. He certainly got his wish Friday.

Santa Fe College (2-4) was swinging the ball around the entire game. With the Bobcat defense forced to pay star guard Karmello Branch his respect, Predrag Panisic’s playmaking found open looks for shooters. The Serbian wing spaced the floor well for his teammates, who lit up an undersized Pasco-Hernando squad (2-3).

A beauty of a pass from Predrag Panisic to a wide open Connor Morris for 3! (@lancewilliams0 on the call, courtesy of Santa Fe Saints Sports Network) pic.twitter.com/TcU4K2CRPi — Rob Russo (@robruss0) November 16, 2024

Stepping Up

Ritzdorf also emphasized pregame that his players needed to come to play and earn a larger role for themselves. Transfer guard Tre Munson and freshman Willie Thompson III answered the call.

Munson finished with 15 points, sinking triples and delivering a high-motor defensive performance. Thompson III really impressed, using all of his 6-foot-7 frame to back defenders down, finish at the rim and protect the paint on the other end. He added 13 points in the win.

Freshman Forward Willie Thompson III shakes the defender and puts up a tough bucket to extend the Saints lead! pic.twitter.com/09QwFTQ7ba — Rob Russo (@robruss0) November 16, 2024

“That’s the Willie we saw in the preseason,” Ritzdorf said of the freshman. “Hopefully this is somewhat of a coming-out party for him.”

Branch Leads Way

Branch continues to shine, racking up 28 points, just shy of his season-high 32 on Wednesday. However, despite getting much of the offensive workload, Branch wasn’t forced to play in isolation the whole game.

“He was able to get opportunities because we were sharing the ball,” Ritzdorf said. “He’s done a good job of picking his spots to be aggressive, but also when to find the open man.”

Santa Fe College surrendered a double-digit lead late in the first half, but muscled its way back into the driver’s seat in the second, coasting to a win in the final few minutes of a hard-fought contest.

Up Next

The Saints will play at Florida State College at Jacksonville (5-0) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.