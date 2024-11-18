Monday Night Showdown In Wild West

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Houston Texans are on the road Monday night for a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

This is the second time in three seasons the Texans (6-4) have played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and are looking for their first win against the Cowboys (3-6) since 2018. Both teams enter the game after a loss last weekend.

The struggle in Texas

A struggling offense has caused the Texans to lose three of their past four games, but even at the low point of their season, the team is still in a good position if they manage to win against the Cowboys. The Texan defense is ranked fourth in the NFL heading into Monday’s game.

The Cowboys have lost their last four games without quarterback Dak Prescott, who is out for the remainder of the season, and are struggling on both sides of the ball.

Injury Report

Cowboys veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis has been ruled out for the Week 11 game due to a neck injury. DaRon Bland remains out for the Cowboys with a foot injury. Two Cowboys have been listed as either doubtful or questionable: fullback Hunter Luepke (calf injury) and CeeDee Lamb (back injury).

The Texans have ruled out three players for Monday’s game: Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (foot) and offensive tackle Blake Fisher (concussion). Wide receiver Nico Collins will play for the first time since Week 5 after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Where to watch and listen

Monday night’s game will stream live on ESPN and NFL+ and kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Game coverage on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM will start at 7:30 p.m.