UConn’s Gene Auriemma Sets All-Time Win Record

Share Facebook

Twitter

University of Connecticut women’s head basketball coach Geno Auriemma became the all-time winningest coach in NCAA history Wednesday night. The Huskies defeated Fairleigh Dickinson University 85-41.

Seventy-year-old Auriemma earned his 1,216th win Friday night as his No. 2 Huskies beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-58. That matched Tara VanDerveer, who retired in April after 38 seasons at Stanford. His 1,217 wins are the most in NCAA history, women’s or men’s, for any division. The record-breaker was his 329th victory of at least 40 points; he has had more than twice as many 40-point wins in his career as total losses (162).

Auriemma gave credit to everyone at UConn who has had a part in his success.

Auriemma’s Record

After Wednesday’s win, Auriemma now has 1,217 wins against 162 losses. He had his only losing season in 1985, his first year.

In 40 years with the program, Auriemma has won 11 national titles and made 23 Final Four appearances, including 15 in the past 16 seasons. He has also won 59 conference titles and had six undefeated seasons. In 2006, he entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He has won eight Naismith Coach of the Year awards.

Auriemma has also coached the women’s basketball Olympic Team in 2012 and 2016 and walked away with gold both times.

Geno Auriemma becomes the winningest coach in NCAA Division I basketball history, solidifying his legendary legacy.#NCAAWBB x @UConnWBB pic.twitter.com/cKuxpfmPnk — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) November 21, 2024

Returning Huskies

Sixty-three former Huskies like Rebecca Lobo, Sue Bird and Aaliyah Edwards appeared at the game to show their support for their former coach. Napheesa Collier, fresh off her WNBA Finals appearance, attended the game.

“Who knew that playing hard, playing smart and having fun would get you here?” Bird said. “I guess you two knew, and that’s all that matters.”

“Look around- It’s not very often in life where you get to experience something that has never been done before,” Lobo said. “And it’s not very often in life where you get to experience something that will never be done again.”

Auriemma isn’t going anywhere

In June, Auriemma signed a 5-year extension contract to keep him until at least the 2028-2029 season.

“No amount of championships and no amount of numbers or awards can take the place of the lives that we’ve impacted, that they’ve allowed us to impact. That, to me, is the strongest part,” Auriemma said. “When it’s over, whenever it is, what we’ll remember is tonight, and I’ll remember each and one of my players that I’ve ever coached. … I don’t know how much I helped them get what they wanted, but they helped me get everything I wanted.”