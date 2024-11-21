Buchholz Set for Class 6A Semifinal

Share Facebook

The Buchholz Bobcats (8-3) are preparing for a massive showdown Friday night against the Pace Patriots (10-1) in the Class 6A Semifinals. Buchholz comes into this one fresh off its dominant 42-21 performance against the Evans Trojans.

The Bobcats and the Patriots each come into this one with convincing victories up and down their schedules this season. They’ve also been winning in similar fashions — high-scoring offenses and dominant defenses. Buchholz is averaging 32.2 points per game, while Pace is scoring an astonishing 38.9 points per game.

Looking forward to hosting one of the best Regional Semifinal matchups in Florida. Both teams ranked Top 5. #GoCats 🏟️ #4 Bobcats vs #5 @PaceHSfootball

🕰️Friday 11/22 at 7:00pm

🏟️Citizens Field

🎟️ Tickets only available at https://t.co/9tHBQ1lIhn

📺Live stream on @NFHSNetwork pic.twitter.com/6KdEypEC3Z — Buchholz HS Football (@BuchholzFB) November 18, 2024

How Can Buchholz Win This Game?

In games like this, Buchholz will have to involve its best playmakers and let them make the plays necessary to win a game like this. Their best player is wide receiver Justin Williams. Williams leads Buchholz in receiving yards (1,148), total points (132), and total touchdowns (22). The junior receiver has 67 catches on the year and is averaging a wild 104.4 receiving yards per game.

Defensively, the challenge will be trying to slow down a high-powered offense that can score at will. Pace runs the ball exceptionally well, averaging 6.9 yards per carry on the ground. A big reason for that is its star running back, Makael Williams. The 5’9 sophomore running back has put up 1,181 yards this season with 14 rushing touchdowns. So, finding a way to slow down this workhorse back will be at the top of the Bobcats’ list if they want to win this game.

This game will be a high-scoring affair, so it may come down to whoever makes the fewest mistakes. Both teams can create turnovers at a high rate, so being smart with the football, and scoring touchdowns, not field goals, will be critical for the Bobcats to get the win.

Buchholz getting this game at home is a big-time advantage. Relying on the home crowd for support in a game like this could be the ultimate difference maker.