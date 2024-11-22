Florida Men’s Basketball Looks To Chomp Southern Illinois

Florida (5-0) has the opportunity to open a season with six straight wins for just the second time since the Bill Donovan era.

Looking At Numbers

Florida beats the Salukis (2-2) in average scoring and rebound, 87.2-78.3 points and 42.8-39.8 rebounds. Illinois edges out the Gators in assists per game, 18.3-14.6.

Florida’s offensive efficiency is ranked 9th best in the league compared to 176th Illinois, according to KenPom.com.

Defensively, the Gators are ranked 48th and the Salukis are ranked 111th.

Florida Strengths

Scoring hasn’t been a problem for the Gators. They have scored at least 81 points and outscored opponents by an average of nearly 20 points per game.

Five players are averaging double figures in points for Florida, led by guard Walter Clayton Jr. at 18.4 per game. Will Richard (15), Alijah Martin (13.6), Alex Condon (12.2) and Sam Alexis (10) follow.

Florida Weaknesses

Durning the Gators last game against FAMU two of their top reserves Sam Alexis and Denzel Aberdeen were out sick. This caused some issue within the line up and distribution on minutes.

Other issues displayed in the game was the abundance of fouls the Gators drew.

There was also a difference of play between the two 2o-minute halves the Gators played. This is seen in their defense and shooting as FAMU outscored UF 30-24 over the game’s final 14 minutes.

To keep the wins coming the Gators must figure out how they can play 100% for the full 40 minitues.

A Look At Southern Illinois

The Salukis look to carry their momentum from their last game when they beat North Dakota State 69-44. They held the Bison to only 26.5% shooting from the field, including 5 of 27 from the 3-point line.

Guard Elijah Elliott leads the Salukis with an average of 16.5 points per game and 55.3% shooting. Kennard Davis Jr. follows with 14.8 points per game and Ali Dibba follows with 13.8.