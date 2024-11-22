Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants Preview

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to steer ship after the bye week. The Bucs (4-6) travel to East Rutherford to take on the Giants (2-8). Things started off smooth sailing for the Bucs winning three of their first four games. Since Week 5, however, the Bucs are 1-5 with two of those losses coming in overtime on the road, and one being a last-minute field goal against the 49ers at home.

It’s been a season to forget for the New York Giants. After cutting ties with Saquon Barkley earlier this offseason and giving 40 million dollars a year to Daniel Jones, who is no longer with the team, it hasn’t been the season General Manager Joe Schoen envisioned.

2024 Game Preview: Bucs vs. New York Giants in Week 12

The Buccaneers are looking to welcome back Mike Evans, Jamel Dean, Tristan Wirfs and Jalen McMillan back from injuries this weekend. With the Bucs getting some key players back, they look to turn around their injury riddled season with a seven-game playoff stretch run.

The Giants, however, have officially announced today that they are releasing quarterback Daniel Jones. What this means for the Giants, well we can safely say going forward this team will be playing for a better draft pick in the Spring.

Week 12: The Return of Tommy Cutlets
#TBvsNYG – Sunday 1pm ET on CBS/Paramount+



What to watch for Sunday

Look for the Bucs to target Mike Evans early in his return back to the team. Evans has tallied 26 receptions this year and 6 touchdowns. Also, look for Baker Mayfield to target Cade Otton. Otton leads the Bucs receiving room targets with 70 to go along with 456 yards and four touchdowns.

For the New York Giants, Tommy DeVito takes over at the helm with Drew Lock backing him up. DeVito had eight touchdown passes and three interceptions as the Giants went (3-3) in his six starts last season.

The Giants coming off five straight losses and will look to spark the run game with Tyrone Tracy. Look for New York to play a gritty defense to try to slow down a lethal Bucs passing attack.