Florida Volleyball Closes Home Action

No. 20 Florida will host rival UCF in the second face-off of the season at the O’Connell on Saturday, as well as the Gators’ last home volleyball match.

LAST HOME GAME ‼️ 🗓️ Saturday, Nov. 23rd

⌚️ 4:30 pm ET

🎟️ https://t.co/rT98wRZGz0

you know you love us xoxo#GoGators

Keeping Streak

The Florida volleyball team grabbed its ninth win in a row Wednesday at Auburn. It is the first time the Gators have accomplish this feat since 2021.

The Gators have not lost since Oct. 13 against South Carolina.

UF is climbing the Top-25 rankings at 20-5 overall and 11-3 in the SEC, while the Knights are struggling at 9-15 and 2-13 in Big 12 Conference.

Stat For Stat

UCF is coming off breaking its 11th-match losing streak, against Kansas State (3-2).

Emily Wilson (26) led the Knights in kills Wednesday night against the Wildcats with 23. She also grabbed 10 digs, securing her third double-double of the season. Another Knight to watch, Avah Armour, has totaled 242 kills.

Still, they are nowhere near Florida’s Kennedy Martin, who has 264 kills this season. Even UF’s runner-up in kills, Isabel Martin, has more kills than UCF’s top hitter with 254.

In terms of offense, UCF’s Chloe Scheer racked up 22 digs against Kansas State and has 394 digs on the season. The Gators’ Elli McKissock is barely behind Scheer with 383 digs. However, McKissock racked up a career high of 31 digs on Wednesday against Auburn.

Notes For Saturday

Saturday’s Senior Day match will start at 4:30 p.m. (SEC Network+) at Exactech Arena.

The match is after Florida plays Ole Miss at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Your Florida football ticket get you free admission to the volleyball action.