Newberry Girls Basketball Determined To Win District

NEWBERRY — Many parallels can be drawn between both the Newberry boys and girls basketball teams. Each team features a sixth year coach at the helm and return an experienced lineup after only losing two seniors.

However, a key difference is the attention to the final result of the 2023-2024 season for the girls side, fueled by a burning desire to avenge last year’s district championship loss.

With coach Dameon Hughes’ group finishing last season at 15-9 after a losses to the Hawthorne Hornets in the 1A-District 6 championship game and in the state region semis, the aspirations are much higher this year.

Girls Basketball’s Strive For Greatness

The focus for the girls basketball program is always on playing as a team and achieving new heights, although the motivation for avenging last season is a driving force. The feeling between coaches and players alike is that their season ended in a game they should have won, an atmosphere that has become a key heading into this year.

Hughes mentioned how the team hopes to use this frame of mind to their advantage:

“Everyone has a bad taste in their mouth that is keeping the whole team on the grind. We don’t want to have to feel this disappointment again and we’ve been using the situation as the fuel for our fire. No one wants to have the season end like that obviously, but we expect more from ourselves and we are going to do everything we can to make sure our fans, coaches and players don’t have to feel that pain again.” —Hughes

However, there is much optimism surrounding the team, as the Panthers’ two breakout stars from the previous season return. Newberry’s prolific duo of guards Brandy Whitfield and Sarah Beaulieu accounted for 19.6 and 17.1 points per game, respectively, both shooting 57% from the field.

The pair also look to notch the first time in Newberry girls basketball history of two players reaching 1,000 career points in the same season. Although approaching such an incredible feat, both players mentioned how their attention remains on what the Panthers can achieve as a whole during the season.

“While the personal goal of reaching 1,000 points is cool, all I care about is winning with my team … I have so much pride playing every game side-by-side with these girls and I wouldn’t want to be a part of any other team. Being a Newberry Panther is truly special.” — Newberry junior guard Brandy Whitfield “College recruitment and personal achievements are in the picture, but contributing to my team as a leader on and off the court and ensuring we can thrive are at the forefront. I have nothing but love for our fans and I want to close out my high school career with a district championship win for the Newberry community.” — Newberry senior guard Sarah Beaulieu

Both stars hold offers to continue their career at the collegiate level, however it’s evidently clear that the center of the season is what this Newberry team can accomplish as a whole.

Beginning Of Season

The enthusiasm from the Panthers’ fans for the upcoming season is palpable as it draws near. NHS travels to face the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave (0-3) at 7:30 p.m. today in its season opener.