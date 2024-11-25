Pat Dooley’s Back Nine: Florida’s Defense Is Doing A Job

Share Facebook

The Back Nine comes at you after a chilly weekend, but just imagine how cold the reception will be for “Hey Coach!” this week in Tuscaloosa.

10. Before I get to the SEC chaos of the weekend, let’s go back to something I said on radio (WRUF weekdays 4-6) or on Another Dooley Noted Podcast. Florida can see around the corner after beating LSU, but to truly turn the corner it has to beat Ole Miss. Well, it can see clearly now. The bend-don’t-break defense is killing it. DJ Lagway is 4-1 as a starter and only played 1½ quarters in his one loss. Hey Boosters, it’s time to go all-in on NIL. If I can have an NIL (and I do thank the Edward at Gift Certificates and More), then what you are seeing on the field should make you want to reach all the way back there and pull out your wallets.

11. Playing that kind of soft coverage and zone defenses is not my cup of tea. But it works with this group. Sure, the Gators gave up 24 first downs, 6.0 yards a play and 464 total yards. But they also gave up 17 points after allowing 16 the week before against another ranked team. That’s what it is all about. And remember the big deal I made in the preseason about the lack of interceptions by the secondary? Last year, three picks. This year, 11 with two more games to play. That doesn’t happen by accident.

12. Don’t worry about bowl projections because those are just guesses (believe me a Florida team that finishes 7-5 will do much better than the Gasparilla Bowl). Really, the only focus this week should be on the Semis, who can make all FSU Christmas dinners taste better if they can knock off the Gators in Tally. Boys, you have done so much to get the Gator Nation believing. Don’t let it slip away.

13. I think it is important to remember that Florida has done this without seven starters the last two games. Depth is only as good as your injuries and Florida’s depth has really shown up in the last two weeks. Roster management has taken awhile, but it has kicked in. Billy Napier kind of used a more backward approach than Jim McElwain, who started fast and then faded into MAC-scurity.

14. What in the H-E-double hockey sticks was going on in the SEC on Saturday? It was cray, with Alabama getting smoked, Texas A&M losing a classic in four OTs and, of course, Ole Miserable losing. Now, Georgia has locked up its spot in Atlanta.Wha happened? And Texas and A&M will play for the other spot with the winner advancing and the loser headed to a players-opt-out bowl game. Sorry, LSU and The Sip, Florida ruined your seasons. I do have to say Alabama is the biggest mess because of the way the Tide was handled by Oklahoma.

15. Dr. Football picked Florida to cover and that led to a winning week at 3-2 and 31-30-2 for the season. I am not bragging just stating the record of The Picks and knowing that if you took my advice you’d be down because of the vigorish. On to this week:

Florida is a 14.5-point favorite at FSU. Now, I know FSU has been woefully bad this year, but 14.5? I want to take the points, but I believe in this team (well, now I do) so I will take Florida.

South Carolina is giving three at Clemson in a huge rivalry game as far as the playoff picture goes. These teams hate each other anyway and now we add in the chance to go to the playoffs? There could be some property damage as my old friend Larry Munson used to say. I’ll take the Gamies.

Tennessee is an 11.5-point favorite at Vanderbilt and the ‘Dores feel like the music might be over (vague reference to a Doors song). I’ll take the Volunteers and give the points.

In the big one, Texas is favored by seven at A&M and Kyle Field is going to be lit. I think Texas is the best team in the SEC and it covers.

Notre Dame is also favored by seven at USC and a lot of negative energy will be sent in the general direction of South Bend, as people can’t believe they are rooting for Lincoln Riley. You either love or hate the Irish, but when it comes to The Picks you just go with your gut. Notre Dame covers.

16. I feel like a crusty old man yelling for kids to get off my lawn when I complain about field-storming. There were four of them Saturday and two of them happened before the game was over. I still say the answer is to dock a team a future home game. That would force them to do what Florida does — not let fans storm the field. That said, I’m not sure Florida has had a win worth storming the field in a decade, although Saturday might have been close.

17. Great way for the seniors to go out on the volleyball court and now it’s down to two matches before the postseason begins. Florida has won 10 in a row and travels to South Carolina on Wednesday, Georgia on Saturday and probably won’t catch Kentucky (which has a 1½-game lead, but this has been a pretty special recovery from a bad start to the season for Mary Wise and the ladies.

18. We have had a great time going on location with The Tailgate Show to Hawkstone, The Swamp Restaurant and the No Name Lounge at the Hilton. We found out last week that the bartenders at the Hilton have a band and it’s really good. So, they will lead off this playlist:

“Your Life” by Trustfall. Give the band a listen.

And for an old one, “Sitting Still” by R.E.M. and because the Murmur album came out 40 years ago, it IS old. Just not as old as me.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.