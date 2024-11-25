Buchholz Girls Basketball Defeats Eastside In Heated Game

Share Facebook

It was a physical high school girls basketball game at Eastside on Friday when Buchholz defeated the

Rams, 60-38.

Heated Battles

An intense first quarter started a heated battle between the Rams (1-1) and Bobcats (2-1) as the teams fought to be the first to score. After a lot of back-and-forth, the Bobcats finally struck first on a free throw to take the lead with 3:30 left.

Following such an intense first quarter that saw Buchholz up 6-4, it appeared it would be a close game. However, the Rams began to make several passing errors that led to multiple turnovers. The Bobcats jumped on this advantage to increase their lead 29-14 at the end of the first half.

Growing in frustration, Rams coach Lonna Turner loudly displayed her displeasure with her team’s performance.

The Bobcats were able to settle down and stride forward despite the extra noise, however.

“We always preach about the weather of the storm,” Bobcats coach Niya Johnson said. “You have to be able to know the game and realize when it’s the time to slow it down and when is the time to speed it up.”

This mentality proved effective when Buchholz continued to dominate Eastside for the rest of the game.

Brutal Ending

The Rams couldn’t find their footing as their mistakes continued to pile up. As they played, the shouts from their coach pushed them further down the rabbit hole and the players’ frustrations shined through.

Everything came crashing down, though, when Buchholz’s Kristen Daniel and a Rams player collided late in the fourth quarter resulting in the Rams player leaving on a stretcher and Daniel’s with a rough injury to the head.

Things simmered down after this and the Bobcats were able to finish off the Rams with a decisive 22-point win.

Up Next

The Bobcats will play at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Columbia (2-1). The Rams host the Bradford Tornadoes (0-1) at 7:30 tonight.