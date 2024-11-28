Florida Women’s Basketball Falls To Tulane On Buzzer-Beater In Tampa

Share Facebook

Sherese Pittman transferred from Stony Brook to Tulane to challenge herself. Facing a jump in competition, including a more challenging non-conference schedule, the senior forward has risen to the level of her improved opponents. While others were eating turkey, scouting the appropriate location to curl up for a nap and bearing their distant relatives’ political opinions, Pittman was solidifying her place in college basketball again Thursday.

With 21 seconds left, the Florida women’s basketball team took the ball up the court, tied 81-81. With the shot clock turned off, the Gators appeared to have the last possession of the holiday contest. That’s when Pittman struck.

Florida guard Jeriah Warren hoisted a 3-pointer as the clock dwindled, but Pittman grabbed the ball out of the air and sprinted the length of the court. As the buzzer sounded, the ball dropped through the hoop off Pittman’s layup.

Pittman’s game-winner sealed Florida’s third consecutive loss after starting the season 3-0. The Gators fell to the Green Wave 83-81 as part of the St. Pete Showcase in Tampa.

Shooting Struggles

Florida (3-3) started the season efficiently on offense. In their first three games, the Gators averaged 93.25 points per game behind double-digit scoring from six different players. Shooting wasn’t a problem. Florida was 42% from the field in all three contests, including two performances topping 50%.

But as the Gators have stepped up to power-conference competition, the offense has dissipated. That was noticeable again Thursday.

In a back-and-forth contest with Tulane (3-3), the Gators never got into a rhythm on the offensive end. UF finished the game 4-for-19 from behind the 3-point line for a season-low 21%. Those shooting ailments were prominent down the stretch.

The Gators never fell behind in the fourth quarter before Tulane’s final shot, but didn’t lead by more than six points. Florida couldn’t put the game away because of its shooting challenges. The Gators surrendered a 5-0 run in the last 35 seconds and failed to generate a productive offensive possession.

Forward Ra’Shaya Kyle, who put up 25 points, led UF in scoring. Beyond Florida’s top three scorers, Kyle, Warren and guard Laila Reynolds, the bench turned in 10 points.

Drowning Gators

The loss to Tulane marks Florida’s third consecutive game it has allowed its opposition to cross the 80-point mark. While the season is young, that should concern the Gators.

Last year, Florida’s defense against power-conference opponents plagued it. In all but one of UF’s 11 SEC losses, UF allowed 77 points. Correcting that trend was something coach Kelly Rae Finley cited as critical to making a jump during her third season in Gainesville. Thursday’s performance shows Florida still has work to do.

What’s Next

Florida faces James Madison (5-1) on Friday in its second showing of the St. Pete Showcase. The game is set for a 3 p.m. tipoff and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF will provide radio coverage.