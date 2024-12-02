Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outlast Carolina Panthers in Overtime

Share Facebook

When a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan looked at their team’s schedule at the beginning of November, the Carolina Panthers would’ve seemed to be an easy win. But after a month in which the Bryce Young-led Panthers have surged, the Buccaneers found themselves down 23-20 with 30 seconds left in regulation to Carolina. The NFL world was shocked, at least until Baker Mayfield strolled onto the field.

Roughly 35 yards away from field-goal range, Mayfield led a meticulous five-play drive for 36 yards, allowing kicker Chase McLaughlin to line up 51 yards out.

As a hush fell over Charlotte, the six-year veteran stared down the uprights, prepared to launch. Having missed only one kick this season, there was no doubt when the ball left his foot. Tampa forced overtime, and only minutes later, McLaughlin ended the game.

The Buccaneers escaped the Panthers’ upset bid, winning 26-23 in overtime to nearly eliminate any playoff hopes in Carolina.

Offensive Jump-Start

After scoring only 10 points through the first three quarters, the Buccaneers (6-6) came alive in the final 25 minutes. Tampa scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including three field goals from McLaughlin, and iced the game.

After suffering an injury in the third quarter, Mayfield returned to the game and lit a fire under the Buccaneers’ offense. The second-year Tampa Bay leader finished the game with 235 yards and a touchdown. Following a Carolina field goal to stretch its lead to 16-10, Mayfield led an 11-play drive in the fourth quarter, opening the scoring floodgates for the Buccaneers. From there, Tampa Bay scored on every drive but one.

As part of the offensive tune-up, running back Bucky Irving had a career day. The rookie finished the game with 152 yards on 25 carries, which matched his total in the last two games combined. This was the first 100-yard game of his young career. Seven of those rushes came on Tampa’s fourth-quarter touchdown drive, which Irving concluded by scoring from six yards out. Irving has essentially taken the reins from Rachaad White as the Buccaneers lead back after out-carrying him the last five weeks.

A Playoff Push

After beginning the season 4-2, the Buccaneers rattled off four consecutive losses. Tampa’s aspirations of making the playoffs dwindled. But after a few much-needed impressive performances at the end of November, the Bay is still alive to play football late in January.

In the last two weeks, the Bucs have beaten the New York Giants (2-10) and Panthers (3-9), pushing their playoff percentage to 49%, according to the New York Times. Tampa should be favored in at least three, if not four, of its final five games. The Bucs will face the Panthers again at home, along with the New Orleans Saints (4-8), Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) and Dallas Cowboys (5-7), who have combined for 14 wins this season.

The Buccaneers’ lone contest against a winning-record team will be against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) on Dec. 15. Their last matchup with a team above .500 came on Nov. 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-1).

What’s Next

The Buccaneers will next face off with the Raiders on Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. as they pursue a playoff berth. ESPN 98.1 FM—850 AM WRUF will have radio coverage. Tampa Bay’s next divisional matchup will come after Christmas, as it ends the year facing the Panthers and Saints on Dec. 29 and Jan. 5.