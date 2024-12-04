Gators

National Signing Day Commences

Daniel Betancourt December 4, 2024 College Football, Gators Football, SEC, Uncategorized 33 Views

College football kicks off its annual National Signing Day, a time when many of the nation’s top high school recruits officially commit to their chosen schools.

This period brings renewed optimism for schools and prospects, especially those aiming to rebound from challenging seasons and struggles.

Major Florida Signings Prior to National Signing Day

The Gators entered the day with the nation’s 11th ranked class. Four of the 23 commitments featured notable four-star recruits making their decision today.

Edge rusher Jayden Woods, defensive tackle Joseph Mbatchou, linebacker Ty Jackson, and safety Hylton Stubbs highlight a prosperous recruitment period for Florida.

The essence of Woods’ vicious style of play will blend in seamlessly with the SEC’s defensive landscape.

The other aforementioned additions look poised to bolster an already promising unit. All three levels of the defense will gain enforcers that can help establish a long-lasting culture.

Special Teams Additions

Special teams will also feature changes in the future. Five-star kicker Evan Noel will bring impressive kicking strength, and punter Hayden Craig will fill in the absence of Jeremy Crawford’s contributions.

Receiver Room Gains Key Player

Arguably the biggest commitment thus far has been wide receiver Vernell Brown III, whose following in his father’s footsteps.

The Fighting Tigers recruit is the nation’s 6th ranked prospect in his position and 39th ranked overall in the 2025 class.

His production has been especially consistent in its quality, tallying back-to-back 1,000-plus hard seasons with a combined 21 touchdowns.

Focusing on the broader offensive picture for Florida, depth in the quarterback room improves with the addition of 4-star signal caller Tramell Jones Jr.

This area of concern was exposed in losses to Georgia and Texas, as starter DJ Lagway’s injuries left Florida in a disadvantageous position.

Other moves to note include running back Waltez Clark and edge rusher Jalen Wiggins, both recruits adding to the assortment of four-star talent incoming.

