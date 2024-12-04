Meyer: College Football Playoff Format ‘Where It Needs To Be’

Share Facebook

Three-time national champion and former Florida coach Urban Meyer appeared on Sportscene with Steve Russell to discuss the ever-evolving landscape of college football.

New Playoff Bracket

The 2024 season kicks off the new 12-team College Football Playoff format.

There is talk about expanding the playoffs to 14 teams, but Meyer believes this playoff format is “right where it needs to be,” as he sees it as one of the best things that happened to college football.

Big 10 and SEC Atmosphere

After coaching at Florida, Meyer went to coach Ohio State from 2012 to 2018. He said the environment between these two schools was very similar. Ohio State’s rivalry with Michigan made his coaching experience feel slightly different than Florida, but he also treated the Georgia rivalry games similar.

Florida football will continue to rebuild in hopes to be the top team in the state. However, Ohio State is the “only show” in Ohio, as it dominates over Cincinnati and Toledo.

The Big Ten and SEC tend to be two of the biggest competitors in college football. Most teams in these conferences stay hot every year and have many key players.

Meyer said the SEC is the survival of the fittest, because week after week, teams would have to prepare to play with future NFL stars.

The Future of College Football

Coaching today with NIL and the transfer portal is different than when Meyer was a coach. Every season, college football has new adjustments and follows closer to the NFL model with general managers and free agencies.

There has also been talk about dissipating the Power 5 Conferences and making mega conferences in order for teams to play these harder conferences. Meyer believes this could happen down the road.