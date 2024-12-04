Florida’s Clayton Jr. Reflects On Start To College Basketball Season

Share Facebook

Senior guard Walton Clayton Jr. spoke to the media ahead of the No. 13 Gators’ matchup against Virginia in the SEC-ACC Challenge.

Keys on Offense

Clayton has played a pivotal role in Florida’s offense, leading the team in scoring with 17.6 points per game last season. So far, he’s scoring at a similar pace in the 2024-25 campaign.

While the Florida native has been critical about his performance as a facilitator this season, Clayton was quick to praise sophomores Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon on their passing.

Clayton also pointed to the Gators’ cohesiveness as a unit as a key to the team’s success.

Playing At Home

The Gators (8-0) have spent the last few games on the road while participating in the ESPN Events Invitational, with their Wednesday matchup against Virginia being the team’s first home game in nearly three weeks.

Clayton said he was excited to be back playing in front of the Gainesville crowd.

On Winning ESPN Invitational MVP

Clayton was awarded the ESPN Invitational MVP award after leading the Gators to a pair of wins against Wake Forest and Wichita State.

The guard was thankful, but thought the award could’ve gone to anyone on the team. (The award itself was a pair of mouse ears, and the senior guard did not keep them.)

Looking Ahead

The Gators host the Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN2 and 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.