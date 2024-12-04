ACC/SEC Challenge: Florida Men’s Basketball Hosts Virginia

Share Facebook

The undefeated No. 13 Florida men’s basketball team looks to stretch its season-opening win streak to nine games Wednesday night against the Virginia Cavaliers at the O’Connell Center as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

UVA comes to town tomorrow ⤵️ — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 3, 2024

Florida (8-0) is 4-0 at home and averages 86.5 points per game while outscoring each of their opponents by 22 points.

Florida’s Top Performers

Senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. decided to come back for his second season with Florida. Clayton Jr. spent his offseason training for the NBA combine but ultimately decided to come back and play college basketball for another year. He’s dominant force on offense, shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc and averaging 17.4 points and 3.6 assists per game.

For the Cavaliers (5-2), junior guard Issac McKneeley is averaging 13.3 points per game and 3.6 rebounds. He is a crucial weapon on both offense and defense, providing tense pressure.

Virginia’s Biggest Test

The Cavaliers have a number of players from last year’s team but are without their biggest member: coach Tony Bennett. A few weeks before the team’s season opener, Bennett announced he would be retiring from the sport. He expressed that the current environment of college basketball was the driving force behind his decision. Longtime assistant Ron Sanchez stepped in as the interim coach.

The Virginia offense has been struggling while Florida’s defense has been on a roll. It will be hard for the Cavaliers to get around a staggered Florida defense and slow their momentum.

Game Time

The series is tied at 2-2 after Virginia won 73-70 on Nov. 10, 2023, on a neutral floor in Charlotte, N.C. Wednesday’s tipoff is set for 7:15 with coverage on ESPN2, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

Tuesday’s Challenge Results

Georgia 69, Notre Dame 48

South Carolina 73, Boston College 51

Missouri 98, Cal 93

Arkansas 76, Miami 73

No. 3 Tennessee 96, Syracuse 70

No. 22 Texas A&M 57, Wake Forest 44

No. 21 Oklahoma 76, Georgia Tech 61

No. 23 Ole Miss 86, Louisville 63

LSU 85, Florida State 75

Clemson 70, No. 4 Kentucky 66

Wednesday’s Schedule