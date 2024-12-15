Perfect 10: Florida Men’s Basketball Rolls On

Share Facebook

Guards Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard combined for 56 points Saturday in No. 9 Florida’s 83-66 win against Arizona State in the Holiday Hoopsgiving at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

It’s the Gators’ third 10-0 start in program history. UF’s 10-game win streak is the longest since the program-record 30 consecutive in the 2013-14 season.

Clayton Jr. hit five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 25 points, Martin had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and Richard added 16 points. Walter’s five 3s make him the second player (Anthony Roberson, 2005) in program history to make five 3s in three consecutive games.

The Gators hit four of their 10 total 3-pointers as part of a 12-0 run to take an 18-8 lead with 14:29 to play in the first half. UF led 41-32 at the break.

Florida started the second half on a 36-18 run to take its largest lead at 79-50. The Gators shot 16 of 26, including four 3-pointers, during the run.

The Gators shot 48% from the field (32 of 67) compared to Arizona State’s 37% (23 of 62) shooting performance en route to their 10th double-digit margin of victory this season. The Gators outrebounded the Sun Devils (8-2) 47-27.

Up Next

Florida travels to Charlotte to face North Carolina (6-4) in the Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The contest will air on ESPN and 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

Holiday Hoopsgiving

The SEC went 3-0 in the event Saturday, with No. 2 Auburn (9-1) beating Ohio State, 91-53, and Georgia (9-1) defeating Grand Canyon, 73-68.