Florida Men’s Basketball Back In Action

Share Facebook

Twitter

After taking a 10-day break for exams and improving its game, the Florida men’s basketball team returns to action today in Atlanta as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena against Arizona State.

The No. 9 Gators enter ranked in The Associated Press Top 10 for the first time since November 2019 and seeking just the third 10-0 start in program history. UF’s nine-game win streak is the longest since the program-record 30 consecutive in the 2013-14 season.

Arizona State (8-1) is also on a winning streak, having won six in a row to move two spots shy of The AP Top 25. The Sun Devils (along with Arizona, Colorado and Utah) are in their first season as a member of the Big 12 following the collapse of the Pac-12. Their lone loss came at No. 8 Gonzaga, 88-80, on Nov. 10. They are an outstanding 3-point shooting team (39.5 percent ranking 19th nationally).

Today’s 3:30 p.m. game (SEC Network, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF) is sandwiched between the event’s two other games: No. 2 Auburn (8-1) vs. 6-3 Ohio State (1 p.m., ESPN2) and Georgia (8-1) vs. 6-2 Grand Canyon (6 p.m., SECN).