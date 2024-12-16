Florida Women’s Basketball Wins Fourth Consecutive

Share Facebook

The Florida women’s basketball team defeated Longwood 93-65 at the O’Connell Center on Sunday afternoon for its fourth consecutive win.

Freshman Liv McGill led the Gators (7-4) with 21 points and senior Ra Shaya Kyle followed with 20 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth consecutive double-double and her seventh overall.

Florida led Longwood (7-5) 43-33 at the half and put the game out of reach by outscoring the visitors 29-15 in the third quarter.

Up Next

Florida travels to Charlotte, N.C., for the Jumpman Invitational at the Spectrum Center for a 6:30 p.m. game Wednesday against No. 14 North Carolina (10-3). The contest will air on ESPNU and 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.