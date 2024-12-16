Skye, Sloane Blakely Bring Sisterly Bond, Energy to UF Gymnastics

Share Facebook

Competing on an elite collegiate gymnastics team with your sister might seem like a unique opportunity. But for Skye and Sloane Blakely, it’s just another day. The two sisters have been training and competing together since they started the sport at ages 3 and 5.

After years of competing in elite gymnastics, where the goal is typically to win an individual medal, Sloane and Skye have a new objective — competing for a national championship at the University of Florida.

Sloane, going into her senior season, is an established Gators gymnast. She has made three straight Four on the Floor appearances at the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships with Florida. Sloane also has two all-around wins under her belt as a Gator.

Skye, on the other hand, arrived in Gainesville in August to join the Gators. She is still recovering from a ruptured right Achilles tendon suffered during a training session just two days before the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in June, preventing her from competing for a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Now, being on the same Florida Gators team, everything feels normal for Sloane. These days, though, the sisters don’t live together, and they occasionally hang out outside of the gym. Sloane, who is now 21, acknowledged that they each have their own busy lives.

A good friend in Skye’s life is sophomore standout Anya Pilgrim. The two hit it off and became close as soon as Skye, 19, arrived on campus. Pilgrim mentioned that it’s nice to have two people so close and who know each other so well on the team.

“That can really bring some new energy to the team,” Pilgrim said.

Sisterly love isn’t in short supply for the Gators, as they’ve also just signed the younger sister of sophomore Gabby Disidore, Amelia. The Disidores will be the fifth set of sisters to be part of the Florida gymnastics team, joining Lynn and Karen McDonnell (1983-84), Mackenzie and Bridgette Caquatto (2013-14), Alyssa and Rachel Baumann (2018-23) and now the Blakelys.

So, how did these two sisters end up on the same top five college gymnastics team?

Their mom, Stephanie Blakely, put her two daughters in gymnastics at ages 5 and 3. Stephanie was a dancer for 16 years, during which she took gymnastics classes to learn to flip. Years later, she enrolled her daughters at World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) in Frisco, Texas.

WOGA is home to four Olympic gold medalists: Carly Patterson, Nastia Liukin, Madison Kocian and Hezly Rivera. But before gymnasts reach the Olympic level, they start with the basics, especially when they’re as young as 3 years old. Even though it was just for fun at first, Sloane and Skye immediately fell in love with the sport.

“Walking into the gym for that first day, I hadn’t even started gymnastics yet, and I was already excited,” Skye said.

The two progressed quickly, eventually earning spots on the U.S. Senior National Team. Sloane was a 2018-19 team member, where she competed at meets, including the U.S. Gymnastics Championships and the GK U.S. Classic.

The sisters pushed each other throughout their careers. As the younger sister, Skye wanted to do everything Sloane was doing — and do it better.

Two years later, in 2021, Skye made the U.S. Senior National Team for the first time. Throughout her four years on the team, Skye has competed in several championships. Most recently, she placed second in the all-around at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships behind seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

While Skye continued to compete at the elite level, Sloane began her collegiate career at the University of Florida in 2022, the program she committed to when she was 14. UF was the ideal place for her because of the balance of great gymnastics and academics. Being from Texas, the heat was an added bonus.

While competing for the Gators, Sloane enjoys watching her sister compete. She always tries to encourage Skye behind the scenes, noting it’s fun to see her do so well after talking about how things were going in practice.

Skye announced her commitment to Florida in September 2021. She said her mind was already open to UF because of Sloane already being committed at the time. Because of Sloane’s connection, Skye knew more about Florida’s program than others. When she took her official visit that same month, she fell in love.

“I was looking for a place that truly felt like home to me,” Skye said.

Sloane stayed out of Skye’s commitment because she wanted it to be her decision. However, she had a feeling Skye was going to choose Florida.

Skye’s commitment was an exciting experience for Gators gymnastics head coach Jenny Rowland. Skye told her she was going to be a Gator during a home visit from Rowland.

“I was thrilled, beside myself,” Rowland said.

Sloane Blakely's STUNNING beam debut for a 9.95 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SA2lrKlbMY — Dr. Sam, PhD (@DrSam_PhD) January 8, 2022

Fast forward to today, Sloane is training for her senior season with the Gators, while Skye continues to recover in her freshman year. The team has yet to announce if she will redshirt this season.

Despite being unable to do everything physically, Skye said her recovery has allowed her to see a new side of gymnastics. She’s getting to know everyone and encourages them from the sidelines. While that’s not exactly where she wants to be, she’s still enjoying being part of the team.

The team aspect of collegiate gymnastics has been a highlight of Skye’s transition from elite. Club gymnastics is more of an individual sport, whereas college is a team environment. She also has her older sister as a resource as she settles into college life in general.

During the short time the Blakely sisters have been reunited in Gainesville, coach Rowland said it’s been fun to witness the unique bond not many teams get to experience.

“It’s really fun for me to watch Skye look up to her sister,” Rowland said.

While both are very confident in who they are, Rowland noted small differences between the two. Sloane is more introverted and focused, while Skye is also focused but a little more outgoing.

Even though she’s still recovering, Rowland said Skye has already brought a strong work ethic and dedication to the team. She’s passionate and committed to doing everything she can to prepare herself to the best of her ability for when the doctors say she’s good to go.

Skye’s teammates have also noticed her drive. Pilgrim said Skye brings so much support to the team while working hard to come back from her injury.

“It’s really cool to see her progress from not really walking to now almost doing everything she can on bars,” Pilgrim said.

As the team gears up for its annual Hype Night, Sloane is looking forward to having fun in her senior season and ending her gymnastics career on a high note. She is currently in the process of applying to nursing school, including UF’s program. When she does have to step away from Florida gymnastics, Sloane knows Skye is there to continue the Blakely legacy.

“I know that whatever she does, she’ll be the best at it,” Sloane said.

After finishing fourth at last season’s NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships, Sloane is aiming to make her fourth straight Final Four appearance with the Gators.

While fans might not see Skye on the floor this season, she’ll be on the sidelines cheering for her teammates and encouraging her older sister.

“I always want her to see herself the way I see her,” Skye said.