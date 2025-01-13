Florida Women’s Basketball Dominates Against Missouri

Share Facebook

Florida women’s basketball team came up with a dominant 93-67 win against the Missouri Tigers on Sunday.

The Gators improved to 11-7 and 2-2 in the SEC and dropped the Tigers to an 0-4 SEC record and 11-8 overall after their fourth loss in a row.

Starting Out Hot

The Gators came out with a bang, scoring 12 points in less than four minutes to start the game.

The Gators were in the lead all game, outscoring the Tigers 24-10 in the fourth quarter and setting a season high in three pointers with 12.

Standout Performances

Guard Liv McGill had a standout performance with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10assists, the first triple-double for the team since 2017. McGill is averaging 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists in her freshman season. Jeriah Warren also had a notable performance, setting a new career high of 27 points including six three pointers. Warren also had three assists in the win. Warren has improved from 4.7 points per game last season to 13.6 points per game this year.

MAKE IT SIX jeriah sets her new career high with her sixth 3 and a total of 27 points today!! Gators 86 | Tigers 62 pic.twitter.com/gV272f5I2y — Gators Women’s Basketball (@GatorsWBK) January 12, 2025

Missouri guard Ashton Judd scored 18 points while also snagging seven rebounds and dropping two assists. Guard Grace Slaughter scored 17 points alongside two rebounds and an assist for the Tigers. The Gators outstanding offensive performance was enough to drown out both of these performances.

Across the Boards

The Gators shot an impressive 55.7% field goal percentage, with 52% from three-point range and 81% from free throw range.

The Tigers shot a 46% field goal percentage, a 60% free throw percentage and shot an underwhelming 29% from beyond the arc. The Gators also dominated the boards with 38 rebounds, 29 of those being defensive rebounds.

Up Next

The Gators are set to continue their road trip on Thursday against the Ole Miss Rebels (11-5, 2-2). Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. on the SEC Network and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.