SEC Women’s Basketball: Sunday Key Matchups

Share Facebook

Twitter

From top-ranked teams to critical matchups, its going to be an intense Sunday of matchups that could shake SEC women’s basketball standings. Here is what to watch.

Florida v. No. 14 Tennessee (1 p.m. EST)

The Gators women’s basketball team (14-13, 5-8 SEC) is set to face the Lady Vols (20-6, 7-6) for the first time this season. Tennessee enters the game riding a three-game winning streak, while Florida looks to increase it streak to three wins. In their most recent win, the Gators secured a 74-52 victory over Texas A&M (10-15, 3-10), with freshman guard Liv McGill contributing 12 points and four assists, and senior center Ra’Shaya Kyle adding 12 and eight.

Tennessee triumphed 88-80 against No. 18 Alabama (21-6, 8-5) on Thursday night, led by senior guard Jewel Spear’s 20 points and six assists. Fans can anticipate a high-scoring contest, as Tennessee averages 89.9 points per game, second most in the nation. Florida only scores 76.8 points per game. This matchup presents an exciting opportunity for the Gators to challenge a nationally-ranked opponent on their home court.

Missouri v. Ole Miss (3 p.m. EST)

Missouri (13-15, 2-11) will face the Ole Miss Rebels (17-8, 8-5). In their most recent outing, the Rebels suffered a 80-71 defeat to the Lady Vols on Sunday, with senior guard Kirsten “KK” Deans leading the team with 22 points. Missouri, on the other hand, fell 73-65 to the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (21-4, 10-3) on Thursday, despite senior forward Laniah Randle’s 21 points, 13 rebounds and one assist.

Vanderbilt v. No. 6 South Carolina (3 p.m. EST)

The Vanderbilt Commodores (19-8, 6-7) will play the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks (24-3, 12-1) on Sunday. Vanderbilt is coming off a 101-81 loss to the No. 16 Oklahoma (20-6, 8-5) on Thursday. The Gamecocks enter this game with a strong record and look to stay atop the SEC standings.

No. 14 Kentucky v. No. 7 LSU (4 p.m. EST)

The LSU Tigers (26-2, 11-2) are traveling to Kentucky. LSU enters this matchup with a strong conference record that places it behind South Carolina and Texas. In their previous game against Georgia, the Tigers secured a 79-63 win, with standout junior guard Flau’jae Johnson scoring 21 points, while averaging 19.5 this season.

Big 4️⃣ finished with 21 points 💪 pic.twitter.com/X2RYtVZrXi — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) February 21, 2025

Kentucky, under the leadership of head coach Kenny Brooks, has also had an impressive season. The Wildcats are led by senior point guard Georgia Amoore, who’s averaging 19.0 points and 7.1 assists, and sophomore center Clara Strack who is averaging 15.0 points.