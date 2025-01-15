Bruins Gain Early Lead in Win Over Lightning

Share Facebook

The Boston Bruins defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning, 6-2, at TD Garden Tuesday night.

Boston (22-19-5) looked to avenge its 4-1 loss to the Lightning (23-16-3) last week.

Getting the Early Lead

The Bruins wasted no time leading the offensive while showing off their defensive abilities. Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman had 43 saves at the end of the night.

Bruins center Trent Frederic scored the first goal of the contest, claiming the early lead at 4:24. Defenseman Parker Wotherspoon extended the lead, scoring at 9:31 in the first period. Three seasons and 76 games in, the shot marked Wotherspoon’s first NHL goal.

A Lightning Effort

The Bruins remained on top at the start of the second period. Just 1:13 in, Boston left wing Brad Marchand extended the lead with a wrist shot. Soon after, David Pastrnak added another goal to the board, taking the score to 4-0. The goal solidified Pastrnak’s ninth consecutive 20-goal season.

However, Tampa Bay finally responded. At 8:50, Conor Geekie put the Lightning on the board after redirecting a shot by his teammate, Victor Hedman.

Hedman then went on to score with just 18 seconds remaining in the second period.

The Bruins led 4-2 at the start of the the final period.

Bruins Pull Ahead

Despite Tampa Bay’s effort, the Boston Bruins solidified the win in the final moments of the game.

After a slower third period, Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke extended the lead at 16:30. The goal into the empty net marked his first as a Bruin.

Just 26 seconds later, Boston’s Pavel Zacha scored another goal into the empty net, ending the night on a 6-2 victory.

The Game Ahead

The Lightning will have a chance to redeem themselves when they host the Bruins on March 8 at 3 p.m. ET. However, they first have to face the Ducks, as Tampa Bay is set to host Anaheim Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.