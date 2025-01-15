Orlando Travels To Milwaukee To Take On Bucks

Share Facebook

The Orlando Magic take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in a top-five Eastern Conference matchup. The teams last played on Jan. 10, when the Bucks won by three points and spoiled the Magic’s homestand.

Stars On Court

The Bucks (21-17) are led by eight-time All-Star, “the Greek freak,” Giannis Antetokounmpo. The NBA champion dropped 41 points in the Bucks’ last meeting with the Central Florida squad. Antetokounmpo averages a double-double over the course of this season, with 31.5 points per game and 11.9 rebounds per game. The Bucks took down the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night and Antetokounmpo made history with another triple-double.

33 PTS | 11 REB | 13 AST Giannis drops his 50th-career triple-double (12th most in history) to lift the @Bucks! pic.twitter.com/Rki5uByYUR — NBA (@NBA) January 15, 2025

On the other side, power forward Paolo Banchero has been carrying the load for the Magic (23-18). Banchero has put up more than 31 points in three of the last four games, one of which was against the familiar foe in the Bucks. Although, his 34 points was not enough for the Magic in last week’s game.

The Magic will miss the presence of small forward Franz Wagner, who has been ruled out of Wednesday’s contest with an oblique injury. The former first-round pick has been sidelined since mid-December, when he was averaging 24.4 points per game.

Records Telling Different Story

Despite both the Magic and Bucks posting respective records above a .500 win percentage, one team has struggled against conference opponents. While the Magic have gone 19-11 in the East, the Bucks have not seen the same success. The Magic are also known to thrive in their very own arena, the Kia Center, but are 9-11 when on the road. The Bucks have 15 losses against those in the same conference and have posted 13 wins to just seven losses in their home building.

not to be dramatic… but i love it here pic.twitter.com/F9ioCpcLPb — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 13, 2025

Coming off Tuesday night’s win, the Bucks are now 4-3 in the month of January and hope to carry that success into tonight’s game against the 23-18 Magic. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. and carried on Bally Sports Florida.