DJ Lagway Named to FWAA Freshman All-America Team

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team.

Lagway Makes Mark in Year One

UF’s freshman quarterback lived up to his five-star expectations (the No. 1 quarterback in the country per 247Sports) coming out of high school. He threw for 1,915 yards this season while adding 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The former Willis, Texas, standout went 6-1 in the games he started this year, including a victory in the Gasparilla Bowl. Lagway tied former UF signal-caller Chris Leak for most wins as a freshman. Leak was the last Gators quarterback to make FWAA’s All-America list (2003).

Lagway led the Gators to three straight victories to close out the regular season. Florida notched wins against No. 22 LSU, No. 9 Ole Miss and FSU to end November.

Redshirt senior Graham Mertz, who began the season as the Gators’ starting quarterback, suffered a torn ACL against Tennessee on Oct. 12, thrusting Lagway into the starting role in Gainesville.

Lagway’s 2025 Season Looms

UF’s star freshman may still have room to improve in 2025 despite the team’s two leading receivers, senior Elijhah Badger and senior Chimere Dike, declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Sophomore receivers Eugene Wilson III and Aiden Mizell are set to return next season and UF has added more weapons. Redshirt junior J. Michael Sturdivant transferred in from UCLA. In his four years in college, which included a two-year stint with California, Sturdivant recorded 123 catches for 1,667 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Gators will also have a trio of highly-touted freshman receivers entering the fold in five-star Dallas Wilson, four-star Vernell Brown and three-star Naeshaun Montgomery.

DJ Lagway has also been named a freshman all-american by 247Sports, On3 and PFF.