White Brothers Lead GHS Boys Basketball To Victory Against Rival Buchholz

The Gainesville High School Hurricanes were able to overcome a slow start in their home boys basketball game against the rival Buchholz Bobcats.

Packed house here at Gainesville High ahead of Gainesville vs Bucholz @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/s5MKRLP8f3 — James McDonald (@ImJamesMcDonald) January 25, 2025

Gainesville moved to 17-6 on the season after its 54-41 win Friday night and a season sweep of the Bobcats after taking the road victory 78-51 on Dec.13.

The White brothers, senior Cornelius and junior Cordarius were Gainesville’s top scorers, combining for 32 of the 54 points.

Sophomore Willie Brooks added 12 points, all via 3-pointers, to the Gainesville total.

Gainesville went on a 15-4 run that lasted most of the second quarter to extended its lead to 27-18 at the half.

Cornelius scored six out of his 19 points in the second quarter, including this coast-to-coast layup:

Gainesville senior Cornelius White takes the Buchholz miss in transition for the nice bucket. 21-14 GHS with 4 and half remaining in the half. pic.twitter.com/Lq8FXNTNpX — James McDonald (@ImJamesMcDonald) January 25, 2025

Gainesville’s defense was solid, only allowing the Bobcats to score double-digit points in the fourth quarter.

Buchholz tried to make it a game in the fourth quarter by coming back to as close as 48-35, but Gainesville’s free-throw shooting was able to extend the lead. Gainesville shot 18 of 24 from the free-throw line and making six of its last eight.

Up Next

The Hurricanes travel to Newberry High School to take on the undefeated Panthers (17-0) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Buchholz, which dropped to 12-9 after Saturday’s 70-40 loss against Newberry, hosts Hawthorne (12-2) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.