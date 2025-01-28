Blackhawks In Town for Rematch Against Lightning

Share Facebook

After a nightmare Northern road trip where the Lightning went 1-3, Tampa Bay (26-19-3) finally comes home to Amalie Arena for another tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5).

The Lightning are happy to be home for the first time in 10 days. A brutal stretch which included three losses to Atlantic Division rivals in Toronto, Montreal and recently a 2-0 shutout vs. Detroit have allowed both the Bruins and Senators to jump them in the standings.

Victor Hedman on what was missing from the #Bolts game tonight: “Putting the puck in the net. We had some great looks throughout the game and we were unable to capitalize and we had a zero on the scoresheet and no points so it’s disappointing with the effort we put forward but we… — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) January 26, 2025

On the bright side, the one win the Bolts did grab on the trip was actually against the Blackhawks, where Nikita Kucherov netted an overtime winner in Chicago to earn a hard-fought two points, 4-3.

Home Heroics

While Tampa has struggled on the road, it boasts an impressive 15-6-1 record when on home ice. With the next five games, including tonight’s in Tampa Bay, this stretch is pivotal for gaining ground in the Eastern Conference.

Luckily for the Lightning, this game is a nice way to ease into the homestand. The Blackhawks sit square in the league’s basement with just 15 wins on the season, tied for worst overall.

On top of that, Chicago just shipped off one of its top vets, former Hart Trophy winner and first overall draft pick Taylor Hall to Carolina in a three-team deal which also sent Colorado Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen to Raleigh.

Connor Bedard said Taylor Hall was there playing pregame soccer last night and then suddenly was gone. Bedard was shocked to see the full scope of the trade later. “When you have a question or anything, [Taylor] was usually the first guy I’d go to for something like that. He… — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 25, 2025

Bottom Line

In order to start this stretch off right, the Bolts first and foremost must win games they are heavily favored in. This is one of those games. On paper and on the ice, the Lightning are the superior team.

With contending teams already making moves around them, Tampa Bay needs to position itself as capable buyers at the deadline to make a deep playoff push. Look for Tampa to have a chip on its shoulder and lay it on a depleted Chicago roster for an easy two points.

Coverage for the game begins at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF) with puck drop set for 7 p.m. today (ESPN+).