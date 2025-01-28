Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) goes after the puck in the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 25. [Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images]

Blackhawks In Town for Rematch Against Lightning

robertrusso January 28, 2025 Hockey, NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning 84 Views

After a nightmare Northern road trip where the Lightning went 1-3, Tampa Bay (26-19-3) finally comes home to Amalie Arena for another tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5).

The Lightning are happy to be home for the first time in 10 days. A brutal stretch which included three losses to Atlantic Division rivals in Toronto, Montreal and recently a 2-0 shutout vs. Detroit have allowed both the Bruins and Senators to jump them in the standings.

On the bright side, the one win the Bolts did grab on the trip was actually against the Blackhawks, where Nikita Kucherov netted an overtime winner in Chicago to earn a hard-fought two points, 4-3.

Home Heroics

While Tampa has struggled on the road, it boasts an impressive 15-6-1 record when on home ice. With the next five games, including tonight’s in Tampa Bay, this stretch is pivotal for gaining ground in the Eastern Conference.

Luckily for the Lightning, this game is a nice way to ease into the homestand. The Blackhawks sit square in the league’s basement with just 15 wins on the season, tied for worst overall.

On top of that, Chicago just shipped off one of its top vets, former Hart Trophy winner and first overall draft pick Taylor Hall to Carolina in a three-team deal which also sent Colorado Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen to Raleigh.

Bottom Line

In order to start this stretch off right, the Bolts first and foremost must win games they are heavily favored in. This is one of those games. On paper and on the ice, the Lightning are the superior team.

With contending teams already making moves around them, Tampa Bay needs to position itself as capable buyers at the deadline to make a deep playoff push. Look for Tampa to have a chip on its shoulder and lay it on a depleted Chicago roster for an easy two points.

Coverage for the game begins at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF) with puck drop set for 7 p.m. today (ESPN+).

 

 

 

Tags

About robertrusso

Check Also

Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning Defeat Anaheim Ducks in Shootout

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Anaheim Ducks, 4-2, in an overtime shootout at Amalie …

© 2025 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties