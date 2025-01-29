Gators Football Featured In Two Upcoming Bowls

Share Facebook

Twitter

Hundreds of college football players will showcase their talents this week in the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl. Both games are opportunities for NFL hopefuls to prove to scouts they have what it takes to play in the pros.

The rosters for both events are comprised of college football’s top talent and were selected based on future potential and skill. The University of Florida will represent multiple players in both games with three Shrine Bowl and four Senior Bowl participants.

East-West Shrine Bowl

The Shrine Bowl is a historic event, especially because this year marks the centennial of the all-star game. The Gators in this year’s Bowl are running back Montrell Johnson Jr., offensive tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickinson and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. The three will represent UF on the East in front of NFL personnel hoping to find their next big name.

Marshall Jr. spent all four of his collegiate years at UF and recorded 98 total tackles in his time wearing a Gators uniform. The defensive back has started 12 games in back-to-back seasons and has stood out on the stat sheet.

Johnson Jr. was a pivotal part of the Gators’ fast-paced offense this season, even after having his weakest season in terms of rushing yards. The senior from New Orleans racked up 100 carries and six touchdowns, totaling 33 scores in his Florida tenure.

Senior Bowl

Similarly to the Shrine Bowl, the Senior Bowl focuses on the field’s top talent. Fifty-three NFL Hall-of-Famers once played in the game, including Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Namath and three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald. The Gators who are taking the field in Alabama on Saturday are Chimere Dike, Shemar James, Cam Jackson and Jeremy Crenshaw.

Wide receiver Chimere Dike had his strongest season in 2024, tallying 783 yards on 42 receptions. The Wisconsin transfer fit right in with the Gators and brought a veteran presence to the offense. The senior declared for the NFL Draft in December and is projected to be selected in the later rounds.

While only being a junior, Shemar James also showed off his strengths in the most recent season with the Gators, piling career-highs across the board. James had 64 tackles, three passes defended, two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in his junior campaign.

The East-West Shrine Bowl will be held Thursday at 8 p.m. and the Senior Bowl on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., with both on the NFL Network.