Crosstown Rivalry Match For District Soccer Championship

Top tournament seed Santa Fe High School (12-2-1) will play third seed Eastside (9-6-5) for the third time this season, but this time it’s an opportunity to advance to the high school soccer regional tournament starting the week of Feb. 11

From Beginning

The two schools first faced off during a regular-season game late in November, a 7-1 win for Santa Fe. Senior Giacomo Burgetto led the Raiders’ scoring with three goals and an assist.

Eastside could not keep up, as it only had a goal scored by senior Jonas Traktuev.

The Rams did not let down when the teams crossed paths two months later on Jan. 15. This time, Eastside was victorious, 1-0. Traktuev stayed consistent by scoring a goal.

The rubber match will decide the district champion at 7:30 p.m. today at Santa Fe High in Alachua.

For the first time since 2002, the Newberry Panthers are district champions! The Panthers boys soccer team win Class 2A-District 3 for the first time in 23 years with a 2-1 win over Trinity Catholic What a moment for Coach Jon Doles and his senior heavy squad ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1ZTGMdK9HQ — Noah Ram (@Noah_ram1) January 30, 2025

Other Area Results

Newberry (15-3-1) won its first district (2A-District 3) championship since 2002 with a 2-1 win against Ocala Trinity Catholic (9-7-3) on Wednesday. The Panthers advance to a regional tourney the week of Feb. 11.

Buchholz (8-7) concluded its season after a 2-1 loss to Tocoi Creek (6-10-1) in the 6A-District 3 quarterfinals.

Gainesville also finished its season 3-8-3 following its 4-0 loss to 13-3-1 Springstead in the 5A-District 5 semifinals.

Williston (11-5-2) lost a tough OT match 3-2 to Newberry in the semifinals. Newberry went on to win the championship in its next match.

P.K. Yonge went into the 2A-District 3 tournament as the one seed, but lost its first match in the semifinals 4-2 to Ocala Trinity Catholic. P.K. Yonge (14-4-3) still has the opportunity to continue in the regional tournament due to its state ranking.

Saint Francis Catholic (1-12-1) forfeited its semifinal match against one seed St. Joseph Academy (16-7).

Oak Hall (10-4) lost in the 1A-District 2 championship match 5-0 to St. Joseph Academy. Oak Hall will also have the opportunity to advance because of its state ranking.

The brackets are revealed on YouTube at 1 p.m. Friday.