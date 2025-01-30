Florida Faces Florida State in Final Dual Meet of the Season

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators swimming and diving teams will conclude their 2024-25 dual-meet schedule with an in-state rivalry matchup against Florida State this weekend. The No. 5 Florida men (4-3, 2-0 SEC) and No. 4 women (6-1, 2-0 SEC) will take on the No. 21/25 Seminoles in a split-venue competition on Friday and Saturday.

Meet Details

Swimming events will take place Friday at the Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training (FAST) Facility in Ocala. Races begin at noon ET. Meanwhile, diving events will be held at the O’Connell Center Natatorium in Gainesville. The 1-meter and 3-meter springboard competitions start Friday at 11 a.m. ET, followed by platform diving on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET.

Gators Lead The Rivalry

Florida has historically dominated this matchup. The men hold a 62-23-1 record against FSU, while the women lead the series 48-3.

The Gators enter the meet with momentum after a road sweep at Texas A&M on Jan. 17. They won 25 events, secured 55 top-three finishes, and recorded six NCAA B-cut times. Michaela Mattes and Camyla Monroy led the women with two individual event wins each. On the men’s side, Josh Liendo and Julian Smith combined for 36 individual points and contributed to relay wins.

Swimmers To Watch

Several Gators rank among the best in the SEC and NCAA. Bella Sims holds the conference’s top times in the 100 back, 200 back, and 400 IM. Julian Smith remains the nation’s fastest 100 breaststroker. Additionally, Florida’s men’s 200 medley relay and women’s 800 free relay own the fastest times in Division I.

Scouting The Seminoles

Florida State’s men (2-4, 0-1 ACC) and women (6-3, 2-0 ACC) have shown strength despite a challenging schedule. Their men’s 200 and 400 medley relays, as well as their 400 free relay, have earned NCAA A-cut times. Individually, Logan Robinson and Madeline Huggins each lead the team with four NCAA B-cut times.

Looking Ahead

After this meet, the Gators will shift their focus to the SEC Championships, scheduled for Feb. 18-22 in Auburn, Alabama.