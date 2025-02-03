Chiefs Seeking Super Bowl History In New Orleans

Share Facebook

Twitter

When Super Bowl 59 kicks off Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will have already made history as the only reigning two-time Super Bowl champions to make it back to the big game for a third year. But Patrick Mahomes and Co. aren’t satisfied with settling for just that bit of history. If they defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, just like they did two years ago, the Chiefs will become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowl rings.

ON A MISSION. pic.twitter.com/dtK3Dif8rK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 27, 2025

How They Got Here

Kansas City has been a force since Mahomes took the mantle of starting quarterback in 2018, but coach Andy Reid’s squad has been on another level since 2022. Despite personnel changes, seemingly sluggish offenses and consistently high levels of competition, the Chiefs always find a way to win when it matters most.

In 2024, the Chiefs have only lost one game in which all their starters played and they avenged that November defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. Mahomes hasn’t quite looked like Patrick Mahomes. Travis Kelce hasn’t quite looked like Travis Kelce. The AFC Championship was the first game in which they scored more than 30 points this season. Regardless of all this, they still find themselves situated on the precipice of history.

A history of three-peats

While winning three Super Bowls in a row is unprecedented, an NFL team has won three league titles in a row before. The Green Bay Packers, led by legendary coach Vince Lombardi, won the final NFL championship game in 1965 before it was called the Super Bowl. Then, in 1966 and 1067, the Packers won the first two Super Bowls, meaning they finished at the top of the NFL three consecutive years.

Three-peats have been more common across the rest of the major U.S. sports leagues. The most recent team to accomplish this feat was the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000 to 2002. Led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, the Lakers went 45-13 across their three playoff runs. The New York Yankees are the most recent MLB team to win three straight World Series, completing their historic run from 1998 to 2000. In the NHL, the New York Islanders are the last team to win three Stanley Cups in a row, having hoisted the trophy every year from 1980 to 1983.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on FOX.