Magic Look To Stop Slide

The Orlando Magic look to pick up a win tonight in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors after losing three consecutive games.

The Magic (24-26, eighth in the Eastern Conference) seem to have hit a little bit of bad luck this season in terms of having an injury-riddled team, losing Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner earlier in the season with injuries. And now with Moritz Wagner being out for the rest of the season, it seems the Magic haven’t had much of a chance to play with their full roster this season.

Not only that, but guard Jalen Suggs has been on and off the court with injuries, even being questionable for tonight’s game (10 p.m. on Bally Sports Florida). With all the injuries the Magic have suffered this season, they seem to have had a hard time adjusting, going 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Season Averages

The Magic are averaging 103.7 points per game. Despite suffering injuries earlier in the season, Wagner and Banchero have returned and have still been able to perform at a high level, with Wagner averaging 25.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, while Banchero is averaging 22.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

The Warriors (24-24, 11th in the Western Conference) are averaging 111.3 points per game. Stephen Curry is averaging 22.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2. assists this season.

The Warriors have a record of 14-13 at home, while the Magic are 9-17 on the road this season. The Warriors are shooting 44.5% from the field and the Magic are shooting 43.7%.

Looking Forward

Despite Moritz Wagner being out for the remainder of the season with an ACL tear and Suggs being questionable, the Magic are the healthiest they’ve been in a while. But it all comes down to if the Magic can play to the best of their ability, as the Warriors have been playing pretty consistent basketball. The Magic will have to turn things around if they want to improve.